Empoli 1-3 AC Milan: Stefano Pioli’s side grab dramatic victory
Empoli 1-3 AC Milan: Stefano Pioli’s side grab dramatic win over Gli Azzurri with three of the game’s four goals scored in stoppage time in the second half as the Rossoneri climb to the top three
- Goals from Nedim Bajrami, Fode Ballo-Toure and Rafael Leao in the final
- Empoli thought they had taken a point after Ante Rebic gave AC Milan the lead
- Two late goals saw Milan return to winning ways in the league
AC Milan took a dramatic 3-1 win over Empoli in Serie A on Saturday, after scoring three goals in the match in second-half stoppage time.
Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but were unable to beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario despite a number of chances.
Manager Stefano Pioli’s injuries continued when winger Alexis Saelemaekers had to be substituted after 33 minutes. Three minutes later, right-back Davide Calabria had to be carried off the field after a blow on a stretcher.
Fode Ballo-Toure gave AC Milan a late lead after Empoli thought they had taken a point
Ante Rebic broke the deadlock 79 minutes into the game with a controlled shot into the area after receiving a fantastic pass from Rafael Leao.
Nedim Bajrami thought he had saved a point for Empoli two minutes into stoppage time with a goal from a free kick, sparking euphoria among the home fans.
Fode Ballo-Toure saw things differently, however, as just two minutes later he managed to push the ball past Vicario after a header assist from Rade Krunic.
Leao secured the victory when he scored Milan’s third minute in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a beautiful chip over Vicario.
Nedim Bajrami celebrated wildly with the Empoli fans after seemingly taking a point for his side
AC Milan showed their title courage by retaking the lead moments after giving up their advantage