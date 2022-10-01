Empoli 1-3 AC Milan: Stefano Pioli’s side grab dramatic victory

<!–

AC Milan took a dramatic 3-1 win over Empoli in Serie A on Saturday, after scoring three goals in the match in second-half stoppage time.

Milan started the game aggressively and kept up the intensity throughout the first half, but were unable to beat Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario despite a number of chances.

Manager Stefano Pioli’s injuries continued when winger Alexis Saelemaekers had to be substituted after 33 minutes. Three minutes later, right-back Davide Calabria had to be carried off the field after a blow on a stretcher.

Fode Ballo-Toure gave AC Milan a late lead after Empoli thought they had taken a point

Ante Rebic broke the deadlock 79 minutes into the game with a controlled shot into the area after receiving a fantastic pass from Rafael Leao.

Nedim Bajrami thought he had saved a point for Empoli two minutes into stoppage time with a goal from a free kick, sparking euphoria among the home fans.

Fode Ballo-Toure saw things differently, however, as just two minutes later he managed to push the ball past Vicario after a header assist from Rade Krunic.

Leao secured the victory when he scored Milan’s third minute in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a beautiful chip over Vicario.

Nedim Bajrami celebrated wildly with the Empoli fans after seemingly taking a point for his side