Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death revealed

Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead in her car at Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood on February 18.

Now, nearly six months later, a coroner has revealed the official cause of death for the late 43-year-old.

According to a report obtained by Peoplean autopsy showed that Lindsey succumbed to sodium nitrite toxicity and also had nontoxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine in her system.

Actress Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was found dead in her car in Runyon Canyon Park on Feb. 18. She reportedly died of an overdose, leaving a suicide note in her house and one in her call advising anyone who found her to call 911.

The Chicago Justice and General Hospital actress was found dead three days after her disappearance.

She left two suicide notes: one in her car and one in her house. The note said anyone who found her should call 911. TMZ reported.

The actress, who played Joy Fletcher in Chicago Justice, reportedly called her husband Vance Smith a day before the apparent suicide and told him she intended to end her life, TMZ reported. Smith then contacted the police to find her.

The outlet also reported that she overdosed and suffered from depression for years. Phone records showed that the star called her cousin 800 meters away from where her body was discovered.

Lindsey Pearlman (left) was found dead last week after a nearly week-long search. Her older sister, Marni Pearlman (right), asked relatives to promote a suicide prevention line after the actress’s body was discovered

The Chicago Justice star (pictured in the show) reportedly battled depression for years

“The police have found Lindsey,” her husband wrote on social media at the time. ‘She is gone. I’m exhausted.’

Her older sister, Marni, 46, posted a short statement on Facebook saying: ‘Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word to search for my sister. She has been found. She is gone. We are broken. Please respect our privacy at this time.’

Her co-star from General Hospital, where she played Margaret “Maggie” McMorris, wrote on Twitter: “Lindsey Pearlman was amazing at @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends. #GH.’

Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap, paid tribute to her friend on Twitter: “Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report. I am deeply saddened and stunned to share that she was found dead.’

She was found in Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood, a popular hiking destination

Her cousin Savannah Pearlman wrote on Twitter: “I am deeply saddened to report that they found Lindsey and it was too late.

“Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress.”

Friend Cari Meyers wrote on Facebook: “Shocking news about Lindsay Perlman. We spent many hours together protesting pet stores for The Puppy Mill Project. Funny, gifted, with a huge love and generous heart for everyone, especially animals. Our hearts go out to Vance, a truly special guy. A very sad day for us.’

The actress was last seen on Feb. 13 in Hollywood near Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, near Runyon Canyon Park.

According to a security guard working on a film nearby, pills were scattered all over the inside of the vehicle when police found Pearlman’s body. She would have been wrapped in a blanket. Police have not confirmed this report.

The actress grew up in Chicago and studied comedy at the Second City Conservatory.

After moving to California, she landed a recurring role on NBC’s Chicago Justice in 2017 as Joy Fletcher and would later appear in Sneaky Pete, American Housewife and Selena: The Series.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-8255.