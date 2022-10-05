Empathizing with the opposition may make you more politically persuasive

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Trying to understand people with whom we disagree can be an effort that is hardly worthwhile, especially in controversial political environments where offering even the tiniest olive branch to the opposition could be seen as betrayal on our own side. Investigation psychological science, however, suggests that partisan empathy may actually make our political arguments more persuasive, rather than soften our beliefs. This is true even for the most politically partisan among us.

“Empathy about differences can not only help us better understand people’s perspectives, but also make us more persuasive to our own beliefs,” said Luiza A. Santos, who did this research with Jan G. Voelkel, Robb Willer, and Jamil Zaki ( Stanford University). People who are encouraged to value empathy across party lines will also be more likely to support bipartisan cooperation and less likely to hate people on the other side of a political issue, Santos added.

To examine how belief in the usefulness of empathy can reduce partisan hostility and increase political persuasion, Santos and colleagues conducted a series of four studies involving 3,650 Democratic and Republican participants in the United States.

In the first study of 411 participants, the researchers found that people who valued interpartisan empathy more were also more likely to desire bipartisan cooperation and harbor less hostility toward the other political party. A follow-up survey of 688 freshmen revealed that students with more partisan empathy were more likely than less empathetic students to report having more friends with different political beliefs.

However, interpartisan empathy is not a static trait — and the work of Santos and colleagues suggests that even the most politically partisan individuals are open to stepping into the shoes of the opposition.

A third study involved 1,551 participants using Amazon Mechanical Turk. When they read text advocating for or against the value of interpartisan empathy, participants responded as one would expect: Those in the high-utility condition, who emphasized a greater understanding of opposition, reported a greater desire for bipartisan cooperation and less out-party hostility, moral superiority, and the desire to dissociate socially from members of the political out-group. Those in the low-utility state, who emphasized the threat to their own beliefs, had the opposite answer.

However, the strength of this response was not the same for everyone. While the effects were relatively small for participants with mild political beliefs, staunch Democrats and Republicans in the high-utility condition reported significantly greater decreases in animosity and moral superiority toward out-group members.

“These findings indicate that strong adherents may be moved by beliefs about partisan empathy. Our manipulations, in some cases, had stronger effects on more partisan individuals,” Santos and colleagues wrote.

Finally, the researchers put these findings to the test by having 1,000 participants read a high- or low-use argument about the value of empathy before writing a message to an opposing member intended to change their views on gun control laws. . Each of these messages was then shared with a participant who identified with that party, so that the Democrats read messages from the Republicans and vice versa.

By analyzing the text of each message, the researchers found that participants in the high-utility condition were almost twice as likely to use conciliatory language to express partisan empathy. This included trying to find common ground, represented by terms such as “we all want” and “I agree”, as well as using perspective-taking language such as “I understand” to acknowledge the reader’s existing beliefs. . They were also more likely to focus on common goals such as security and institutions such as the US Constitution rather than directly discussing more controversial concepts such as crime and violence. Despite the more empathetic tone of the messages from the high-utility participants, condition-blind coders rated these messages as arguing for political positions as strong as those in the low-utility condition.

Counterparty readers rated the high-utility writers as more sympathetic and persuasive than low-utility writers and reported less hostility towards the high-utility writers after reading those messages. They were also more likely to soften their views on gun laws after reading a high-utility message, Santos added.

“In other words, people’s belief in the usefulness of empathy not only enhanced feelings between groups, but also helped create greater common ground,” she said.

It remains to be seen how long the effects of partisan empathy can last after an interaction, she noted. There may also be differences in how empathy affects asynchronous communication, such as letter writing, versus face-to-face conversations.

Believing in the usefulness of interpartisan empathy helps people achieve shared goals of reducing partisan hostility and building consensus around critical issues. connect them, but also to change them,” concluded Santos and colleagues.

To convince political rivals, it helps to believe in the value of empathy with them, study finds

More information:

Luiza A. Santos et al, Belief in the utility of cross-partisan empathy reduces partisan hostility and facilitates political persuasion, psychological science (2022). Luiza A. Santos et al, Belief in the utility of cross-partisan empathy reduces partisan hostility and facilitates political persuasion,(2022). DOI: 10.1177/09567976221098594

Provided by Association of Psychological Sciences

