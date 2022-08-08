Emotional six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo bursts into tears as he retires from CBS

Golf and television legend Sir Nick Faldo burst into tears on Sunday as the CBS expert team said goodbye to one of his favorites.

Faldo, who won six major championships, joined CBS’s golf broadcast team in 2006, delighting viewers with his humor, recognizability, and personality.

Commentator Jim Nantz opened the tribute, praising the Englishman for his position on and off the fairways.

“You’ve been the best in the world twice and my friend is extraordinary,” Nantz told Faldo during the CBS broadcast of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, NC.

Nick Faldo struggled to contain his emotion as he retired from CBS Sports on Sunday

The presenting quartet was all emotional as Faldo cried during his last appearance on the team

“You did it with humor, humility and humanity,” Nantz continued. ‘You can say that as a broadcaster you have led a sea. May the sands of time be very kind to you, my friend.’

Faldo struggled to contain his emotions, bursting into tears before calming himself with the support of his “brothers” Nantz, Frank Nobilo and Ian Baker-Finch.

“Thanks to all the crew. As I lovingly and respectfully call you the workers, they turn off the pictures, we do the chatter, we have an easy job. Thanks everyone.’

Faldo explained how he became a chief analyst for the network after 22 years as a professional.

The 65-year-old said he found ‘three brothers’ on the channel, despite being an only child

Brit Faldo has become a CBS golf coverage favorite for the past 16 years

“I was on a boat in Ireland and they called me up and said, ‘How would you like sitting next to Jim Nantz?’ and I literally fell by the wayside, really. That was 2006, and now we are 16 years later.’

The Windsor resident made the surprising decision to stop it at CBS to pursue “other opportunities and partnerships,” in addition to his golf course design business, Faldo Design.

Knighted for his services to golf in his native England, Faldo has won the Open and Masters three times each.

He was also the number 1 golfer in the world for 97 weeks. Faldo’s band of brothers later stood up to cheer the 65-year-old on his latest sign-out.

Faldo also received a plaque at Ross Course – home of the Wyndham Championship – for his services to golf and the broadcast booth, earlier in the day.