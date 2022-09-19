Emotional Prince Andrew walks behind his mother’s coffin in a morning suit not a military uniform

A visibly emotional Prince Andrew wore his morning suit today as he followed the Queen’s coffin through the streets of London for her state funeral.

The grieving royal was not allowed to wear his military uniform at the ceremony after losing his titles.

The Queen’s coffin left Westminster Hall – where she lay in state – at 10:44 am and arrived at Westminster Abbey at 10:52 am.

The Duke of York, who marched behind Her Majesty’s coffin in the royal procession on Wednesday, found himself in the same position behind his mother’s coffin today.

His siblings King Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, are all in their military uniforms.

And as the trio saluted their late mother crawling outside Westminster Abbey, a grieving Prince Andrew – positioned between the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – slowly bowed his head in tribute.

Prince Andrew looked solemn as he marched behind his mother through London today in his black morning suit. The 62-year-old royal was not allowed to wear his military uniform during the Queen’s farewell

While other members of the royal family, in military attire, saluted the Queen outside Westminster Abbey, Prince Andrew bowed his head in tribute to his beloved mother

Prince Harry was also banned from wearing his military uniform at Her Majesty’s state funeral

King Charles was accompanied by his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the procession through Westminster

He was accompanied by Prince Harry, who also wears no military attire and bowed his head instead of greeting the late monarch.

The Duke of Sussex was also not allowed to wear his military uniform after leaving royal duties. The prince, accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, looked gloomy as he walked behind his grandmother’s coffin, with military medals on his chest.

The decision to ban Harry and Andrew from wearing military uniforms at events following the Queen’s death in Balmoral last Thursday is a reminder of how both now have limited involvement with the royal family.

Prince Harry spent 10 years in the military, but was stripped of his military honors in 2020 after he and his wife Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior working royals and moving abroad.

His uncle, the Duke of York, who was forced to resign from public life in 2019 over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, is the only other royal who is not allowed to wear a military uniform at ceremonial events and funerals.

Andrew (pictured) joined his siblings at a ceremonial vigil that replicated that of the Vigil of Princes last week

Prince Andrews was visible at the events organized to commemorate Her Majesty, having also seen floral tributes at Balmoral with his daughters after the Queen died.

Previously, the Duke of York was allowed to wear his military uniform while joining his siblings for a ‘final wake’ around his late mother’s coffin as she lay in state in Westminster Hall.

The Duke of York, 62, was pictured at the London vigil with his younger brother, Prince Edward, in his full uniform after King Charles lifted a ban on wearing the outfit.

On Monday, the Queen’s children took part in a similar Vigil of Princes ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, where they gathered around their mother’s coffin.

During that ceremony, Prince Andrew did not wear his military uniform because he is no longer a working royal.

While the Queen’s children, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, followed the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Tuesday, neither the Duke of York nor the Duke of Sussex wore their uniforms — dressed in suits instead. .

But when Andrew repeated the ceremonial act with his siblings tonight, “keeping watch” and surrounding their mother’s coffin, the Falklands War veteran was allowed to wear his military uniform.

It is thought that King Charles lifted the ban on Andrew’s dress as a “mark of respect for his mother.”

Tonight, the King, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward kept silent watch over their mother’s coffin for 10 minutes as the crowd streamed by.

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family, including Prince Edward’s wife Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, and Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, watched in the stands.

The new Queen Consort Camilla was also in the stands as the family paid their respects to the late monarch.

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, appeared visibly moved as he put his hands to his face as he watched the ceremonial vigil.

The Queens children arrived at Westminster Hall, where they kept silent watch over their mother’s coffin for 10 minutes as members of the public walked past.

Prince Andrew was pictured in his military uniform when he arrived at Westminster Hall with his brother Prince Edward to attend a vigil in honor of his mother the Queen

Princess Anne was also pictured arriving at Westminster Hall with her band, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

When King Charles lifted the ban on both Andrew and Harry from wearing their military uniforms, it is also expected that the Duke of Sussex will be allowed to wear it tomorrow night at a separate vigil for the Queen, in what has been labeled a victory for “common sense.” ‘. ‘.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are reportedly set to join the Queen’s six other grandchildren in a special 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall.

It is believed that the eight grandchildren will pay tribute to the Queen by standing in silence next to Her Majesty’s coffin – in a scene that will reflect the Vigil of the Princes.