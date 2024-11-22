Emotional Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder stops his concert to announce Melbourne methanol victim Bianca Jones’ death

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder was emotional as he paid tribute to Melbourne methanol poisoning victim Bianca Jones at his Sydney show on Thursday night.

The legendary grunge rocker was performing to a sold-out crowd when he stopped the show to announce that the 19-year-old had died after spending a week in a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

Vedder, 59, described the young victim’s death as a “senseless tragedy.”

“The only young lady, Bianca Jones, has passed away, and her friend Holly Bowles is holding on and we wish her the best, and we are thinking of the parents,” he said.

‘We send you everything we have today. We are very sorry.’

Bianca and her best friend Holly Bowles had been spending time in Laos as part of a gap year trip they had been planning for years.

Holly is still fighting for her life after both girls fell ill in a suspected mass methanol poisoning in the popular tourist town of Vang Vieng on November 13.

The death toll rose to five overnight after British lawyer Simone Kent, 28, from Kent, died along with at least seven other tourists still in hospital.

Bianca’s family confirmed her death in a statement Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that our beloved daughter and sister, Bianca Jones, has passed away,” the statement said.

‘She was surrounded by love and we take comfort in knowing that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us.

‘We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love and prayers we have received from all over Australia.

‘The kindness shown to our family during this unimaginable time has been truly humbling.

‘We kindly ask for privacy as we go through our grief and begin to heal. Thank you for respecting our family’s space.

The legendary rocker was performing to a sold-out crowd when he stopped the show to mention Bianca, who died Thursday after spending a week in a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

“With my sincere thanks, Mark, Michelle and Lachlan Jones.”

Bianca and Holly had booked a four-night stay at Nana Backpackers Hostel, where they had been drinking and playing cards in the bar on the night they were poisoned, before allegedly heading to nearby party bar Jaidee.

CCTV cameras from inside the hostel show one of the girls being transported to a local clinic on the back of a motorcycle driven by a hotel worker after failing to leave their rooms on time.

They were then rushed to separate hospitals in Udon Thani and Bangkok in neighboring Thailand.