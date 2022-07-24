Emotional Paddy Pimblett dedicates his victory over Jordan Leavitt to a friend who killed themselves

Paddy Pimblett defeated Jordan Leavitt in the second round of Saturday night’s UFC 277 – then burst into tears as he revealed his friend’s recent suicide death.

The Merseyside-born fighter won his third straight fight at The O2, before announcing post-fight that he had been informed of his friend’s death five hours before his weigh-in on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old told the crowd: “I woke up at 4 a.m. Friday to a message that one of my friends from home had committed suicide, so Ricky, that’s for you.

“There’s a stigma that men can’t talk, but if you’re a man and you have a burden on your shoulders, talk to someone. Talk to everyone.’

Paddy Pimblett left the Octogon in tears after his emotional speech on men’s mental health

As one of the most popular men on the UFC tour, it is hoped that Pimblett can reach an audience of men who would not normally seek mental health help.

Pimblett secured the win in the second session, when he landed his knee on Leavitt’s head, grounding the Las Vegas native before receiving a back-naked choke that knocked Leavitt off.

Despite the result, Pimblett was unimpressed with his performance at The O2 and admitted afterwards: ‘I am disappointed with my performance. In the back I fired on all cylinders. I sucked, excuse my French. I’m better than that.

(The finish) I’m really good at that. I love every person in the crowd, they are the best.’

Pimblett plans to return to the cage before the end of 2022, likely en route to the United States, as he has vowed not to fight in the UK until an Anfield stadium show is confirmed.

Pimblett won in the second round by choking Las Vegas fighter Jordan Leavitt in The O2

Pimblett is one of the most popular stars of the UFC, so it’s hoped men listen to his message

If you have experienced any of the issues discussed in this article, you can get help and support by calling Samaritans at 116 123.