Emotional moment British Airways pilot revealed Queen had died 40 minutes before landing

An emotional British Airways flight attendant was left in tears after the Queen’s death was announced 40 minutes before a flight she was working on landed in London.

The pilot’s shocking announcement can be heard above the plane in the footage, which also shows a female crew member and a passenger, both distraught and in disbelief.

Passenger Michael Capiraso, 60, captured the moment the flight received the devastating news of the Queen’s death as they traveled from JFK Airport, New York, to London Heathrow on BA Flight 178.

Mr Capiraso, from New York, who posted the video on social media, told MailOnline: ‘It was so surreal, flying to the UK to take our daughter to the University of Edinburgh, to hear the news from the pilot of the Queen’s death, and to experience the emotions of the flight crew and passengers.

“I’ll always remember that moment.”

In the video, the pilot can be heard saying, “Elizabeth, the Queen, passed away earlier today with the family by her side, we have little more information than that at this point.

“But I thought I should at least tell you that before you get to the terminal because I know many will be very, very sad about this.

“It’ll give you some time to think because I’m saying we have 40 minutes to land. We’ll all be thinking of her family right now.”

This is when a British Airways flight attendant couldn’t hold back tears when the pilot announced the Queen’s death aboard a flight from New York to London

The emotional footage also shows a passenger in the background with her hands over her face as she digests the news

The flight attendant is clearly shocked and devastated by the news as she uses a tissue to wipe her tears.

A passenger on board is in disbelief as she puts her hands in front of her face as she processes the shocking news from the pilot.

The flight, which departed at 7:44am, landed at Heathrow at 7:35pm, just over an hour after news broke of the Queen’s death.

Her Majesty’s death was announced at 6.30pm yesterday, with Buckingham Palace saying she had died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral in the afternoon.

People around the world were equally stunned by the news that the Queen had passed away, and many shared the moment they were when they heard the heartbreaking news.

The historic moment is something that has engulfed the nation. While some were on planes, others revealed where they learned of the Queen’s death, including on the London Underground.

A Tube passenger said: ‘I was just on the Elizabeth line and the driver got on the tannoy to announce that the Queen had passed away, that he had been proud to serve as an army officer for her and will serve as a Elizabeth line driver until the day he retires. That got me. RIP #QueenElizabethII’.

Less than 24 hours later, thousands of benefactors gathered outside Buckingham Palace today to greet King Charles III and his queen consort Camilla when he first met his subjects as monarch.