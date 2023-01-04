Emotional Louise Thompson speaks about having ‘intrusive thoughts’ amid PTSD battle

Louise Thompson has spoken of having “intrusive thoughts” and developing “the worst” neck twitches amid her battle with PTSD and anxiety.

The TV personality, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to give her followers an update on how she was doing ahead of a gynecology appointment for her suspected Asherman syndrome.

An emotional Louise, who is due to begin trauma therapy this week, spoke candidly about how she feels “so trapped” in her head and said she’s had the “worst time mentally.”

Louise suffers from PTSD and postpartum anxiety after nearly dying giving birth to her son Leo in November 2021, as a result of experiencing “intense traumatic incidents so close together.”

She also struggles with physical health issues, including suspected Asherman syndrome, a rare condition that causes scar tissue to build up in the uterus.

Giving her fans an update, Louise spoke to the camera as she sat in her car for her appointment, tearfully sharing her fear that she’s not getting better.

She said, ‘I just drove down to Harley Street and I have a private gynecologist appointment this morning.

‘I don’t have many strong feelings about the appointment because at the moment I don’t know what I want to achieve with it. It’s not my hysteroscopy, it’s just a general checkup to see what’s going on before I schedule that.

“I’ve been having the worst time mentally, I feel so trapped in my head, I’ve had such agitation and just the worst intrusive thoughts, thinking I’m not getting better and I’m stuck in my head. I developed the worst, new twitches in my neck. I feel so much pressure there.

“I honestly feel like I just want to rip my head off, which is the worst feeling. I’ve had it for about a week now, it’s almost like my brain is constantly looking for things to hang on to – whether it’s the medication or various illnesses or little OCD things, anxiety – because it sort of realizes that most of them don’t. does not exist, I now have a very bad cramp in my neck.

“But then I’ll randomly click again to feel totally fine, and I’ll be like ‘oh, I don’t have any discomfort in my neck.’ It’s very, very, very strange and so frustrating and stressing how much I need to go through this Friday trauma therapy.”

Louise further admitted that she feels “so nervous” and apprehensive about her upcoming trauma therapy, saying she feels like she’s in a “non-stop battle.”

What Are the Causes of Asherman Syndrome? Asherman syndrome can affect the uterus of any woman who has become pregnant. There are no genetic or hereditary factors. The uterus is lined with the endometrium, which consists of two layers. The top layer is shed during menstruation, while the basal layer is needed to regenerate it. Trauma to this basal layer, usually following a D&C (dilatation and curettage, performed to remove placental debris following an elective abortion, missed or incomplete miscarriage, or birth) can initiate the normal wound healing process. The damaged areas can fuse together, leading to scarring or adhesions. The scarring, which can be mild to severe, is not the result of an aggressive D&C, but rather the body’s response to the procedure. In turn, it can mean that the endometrium is not responding to pregnancy hormones and can lead to infertility or repeated miscarriages, as well as high-risk pregnancies. Sufferers may have amenorrhea (no period) or pain during menstruation, indicating that the cervix is ​​blocked by adhesions. In many cases, but not all, fertility can be restored by removing the adhesions. Pregnancy-related D&Cs account for 90 percent of Asherman’s cases. A drug-based alternative to D&C is equally effective in 95 percent of women. But the remaining five percent then need a D&C, increasing their risk of developing Asherman syndrome.

She continued, “I’m so nervous about it because I just want to think anxiously about it before I get into it, which is already making my symptoms so bad.”

“I’ve just had really rough times this past week and last night I did some journaling, I haven’t written anything in ages, I didn’t want to.

“I just wrote down a list of everything that bothers me, it was a list of about 50 things. I then felt it was very helpful, and last night, when I put Leo to bed, I also went through a calendar on my phone.

“I’ve been going through every date since I gave birth and what I did on all of those dates, so I kind of know what I did and put everything in order and on a timeline in my head. I thought maybe I would take some comfort from that, but now I feel worse.

“When I’m really struggling, like I’ve been sitting in the car on my way here for the last 45 minutes, I try to heal myself and look for the answers, and I try to think logically and fight the intrusive thoughts, but it feels like this non-stop battle.

“It’s hard to explain because I look and think I used to be like this, I just lived a free life, free of all that unbearable stress. I would feel so different and be so far from them.

“I’m looking for the answers, but looking for the calm and trying to calm down by breathing, or thinking of something positive, or reminding myself that I’m doing better.

‘But I just don’t feel like I am! I feel like I’m in exactly the same place I was a year ago because it’s still happening.’

Alongside her video, she also asked her followers if anyone else had felt “trapped” in their head with PTSD, adding, “Please tell me this will go away. I can’t keep going through this.’

An hour later, Louise shared a smiling selfie and said she wished she could “click out” her “bad moments,” adding, “Crazy what a difference an hour can make.”

She added, “I wish I had the ability to get out of the funk myself in those dire moments.

“The friendly counselor told me that it seems like I’m getting better (wasn’t able to smile when I first attended an appointment last year) and that really helped because one of my irrational fears is that I’m not making improvement.”

“I’m finally going to book a hysteroscopy to clear up my Asherman syndrome. It’s a shame the NHS isn’t offering to fix a problem they’ve created, but at least I know I’m in the absolute BEST hands now.’

Louise has had a rough year after she nearly died giving birth to her son Leo, whom she shares with her fiancé Ryan Libbey, and spent five weeks in hospital with “serious complications.”

She has since battled post-traumatic stress disorder and postpartum anxiety, admitting to crying as many as 20 times in a week last January.

The star, who calls son Leo her “little miracle baby,” has been honest with her fans about her day-to-day struggles, revealing at times that the anxiety felt “inexplicable,” but now she’s learning to “get into it.”

If you have been affected by this story, please contact the Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk.

For help and support with perinatal mental illness, please contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776.