Emotional Holly Willoughby skips This Morning to watch Chester in his nativity

Holly Willoughby revealed she was ready to cry when she skipped This Morning Thursday to watch son Chester play in his nativity scene.

The 41-year-old mother of three appeared on the show via video link from the grounds of her son’s school, while the director filmed her.

Holly and her producer husband Dan Baldwin, 47, are the parents of Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, who appeared in the Nativity scene as Santa Claus.

This Morning opened with Phillip Schofield, 60, presenting solo, explaining: “You may have noticed someone is missing – that’s because Holly is doing something that many parents across the country can relate to, she’s at Chester’s nativity scene and she’s joining us now!’

A waving Holly told viewers, “It’s all very exciting! I’m at Chester’s school and the class is getting ready and at 10:15 they all go on stage – there’s a nativity scene of sorts, but we’re actually following Clarence the camel who’s on a journey to find his home.

‘I’ve seen a lot of kids dressing up at Christmas puddings and gingerbread men!

Chester plays Santa Claus, so he plays a really important role – he’s full of stuff and he looks super cute!

‘He’s got lines [to say] but the only one i know is “Ho ho ho!” I’ve got my tissues in my pocket and I’m ready to cry because it’s always very emotional, but it’s December 1 and it’s the perfect way to start Christmas.”

She added: “This is the weirdest thing because holding the camera – my phone I’m talking to right now – is the Principal, Mr H. and normally when I see a Principal I’m in all sorts of trouble, but he keeps actually fixed the phone so I’m fine!”

Later in the show, Holly returned from her son’s school beaming and said, “He was very good, he remembered all his words…”

Phillip asked, “Did you need your tissues?”

Holly replied, ‘I did! It was at the end and they sang something beautiful and sweet and it always touches you…”

The pair then revealed exclusively together that This Morning has been voted the winner of Favorite Daytime Show in this year’s TV Times Awards.