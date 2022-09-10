Emotional Frances Tiafoe breaks down in tears on the court and APOLOGIZES to fans

<!–

A distraught Frances Tiafoe apologized to his home crowd and burst into tears after losing Friday night’s US Open semifinal to young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

The 24-year-old American enjoyed a breakout tournament in New York and will rise through the rankings after making it all the way to the last four – with a win over Rafael Nadal on the way.

However, he fell painfully short in the final, losing in a five-set thriller to Alcaraz, and after the match he apologized to the Arthur Ashe crowd for his defeat.

The 19-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz, also very popular, could become the number 1 in the world on Sunday

“I gave everything I had,” he began, addressing supporters in an interview broadcast by ESPN. “Too good from Carlos tonight. I gave everything I had for the past two weeks. I came here to win the US Open and I feel like I’m disappointing you.

“This one hurts. It really, really hurts.’

On-field interviewer Patrick McEnroe was then quick to insist that Tiafoe hadn’t let anyone down before Tiafoe continued to praise Alcaraz: “You’re going to win a lot of Grand Slams, you’re a great player. .’

After their four-and-a-half-hour classic on Friday, the pair hugged on the track in New York

The crowd loved Tiafoe the whole match, but he still apologized for losing the match

Former First Lady Michelle Obama (center) was one of the lucky participants in the tournament

He added: “I’m glad I got to share the field and such a big podium with you. I’ll be back and I’ll win this thing one day. I’m sorry guys.’

Tiafoe started brilliantly in the semi-final against Arthur Ashe and won a tiebreak in the first set to take the lead and give the crowd hope in Queens.

From then on, Alcaraz was too good, winning the second and third sets, before Tiafoe rallied and won the fourth, again via tiebreak.

In the fifth, the Spaniard broke up early and finished the game, which lasted almost four and a half hours.