Emotional Chris Murray breaks Commonwealth Games record to win 81kg weightlifting gold

England’s Chris Murray is the Commonwealth champion after winning the 81kg weightlifting gold in Birmingham.

The four-time British champion set a new Games record after lifting 325kg from his snatch and clean and jerk lifts.

Australian Kyle Bruce took silver after failing his last attempt at 183kg, to finish second with 323kg overall.

Canada’s Nicolas Vachon won bronze after dropping the bar behind his head while trying to lift 187kg.

Chris Murray celebrated winning Commonwealth Gold in the 81kg weightlifting event

Murray finished ahead of Australia’s Kyle Bruce and Canadian Nicolas Vachon in Birmingham

181kg clean and jerk from Chris Murray to take away Other things that weigh the same:

the heart of a blue whale

a car engine

an adult lion

a tractor tire

a male gorilla

a pygmy hippo #Bring it home | #Birmingham2022 — Team England (@TeamEngland) August 1, 2022

The win came with some controversy, as Bruce Murray appeared to have beaten to the gold medal after his last lift appeared to have won him the event.

However, the England team appealed against the Australian and although the lift had been given the green light, it was then ruled out due to a hand press – where the elbow is believed not to be properly locked.

The call was contested by the Australian team but it was quickly rejected and an emotional Murray let out a roar as he celebrated his Commonwealth Games victory.

More to follow.