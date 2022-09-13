Emmys 2022: Sarah Snook channels old Hollywood glamour in a plunging lavender dress

<!–

Sarah Snook shone at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday after her HBO series Succession won Outstanding Drama Series.

The Australian actress took the award on stage at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater in a beautiful lavender dress with an elegant plunging neckline.

Sarah, 34, who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, paired the dress with a statement necklace and delicate earrings.

Sarah brought old Hollywood glamor to her outfit, finishing her look with a glossy makeup palette and styling her cropped hair loosely.

Sarah star plays Shiv Roy, the only daughter of the Roy family, in Succession, an acclaimed series about an American media dynasty.

The black comedy follows the wealthy but dysfunctional Roys as they compete for power after Patriarch Logan steps down as head of the company.

The Emmy award comes after Sarah married comedian Dave Lawson last year.

In an October interview with Vogue, Sarah revealed that she had “fallen in love” with Dave, 43, at the start of the Covid pandemic.

“At the start of the pandemic last year, I was locked up in Melbourne with one of my best friends and we fell in love,” she said.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, were always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” she added.

“We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in my backyard in February.

She added: “It’s been a ride. There is so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro-personal level I have been very lucky.”

The couple share a house just outside Melbourne.

She completed her look with a glossy makeup palette and styled her cropped hair loosely