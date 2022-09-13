Emmys 2022: Natalie Zea of TV’s La Brea stuns on the red carpet

Blonde bombshell Natalie Zea stunned when she showed up for her first-ever Emmy Awards on Monday night.

That’s because the actress got a makeover from Angelina Jolie’s expert stylist Jen Rade, who delivered some of the Oscar winner’s best red-carpet looks.

Texas-born Zea was a solo host on the big show, hosted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and held in downtown Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. The vet from the TV shows Justified and The Detour can now be seen on the hit series La Brea about time travel back to Los Angeles in 10,000 BC.

Natalie wore a gorgeous pink beaded Tony Ward Couture fitted dress with straps over her bare back.

With her long blonde hair in soft waves and her makeup in a light shade of pink, she looked every inch a Hollywood A-lister. She also added long light pink earrings by Stephen Silver and she was holding a Tyler Ellis handbag.

The heels were from Casa Dei.

The star was seen with her husband of eight years, Scrubs and Big Little Lies actor Travis Schuldt, who was smartly dressed in a black tuxedo.

Rade is a powerful stylist who has worked with Jolie for decades, taking her clothes off for her movie premieres and her Vogue cover shoots. Rade also works with Marisa Tomei, Lisa Rinna and Abbie Cornish.

This comes after DailyMail.com spoke exclusively to Zea about season two, which kicks off on September 27.

The show is going to places that will be unexpected this season. Nobody is who you think they are and everything is turned upside down,” the star told DailyMail.com.

She also said she could expect new furry friends, like a woolly mammoth.

The time travel series shared several new footage of the cast on location in Australia, doubling for Los Angeles more than 12,000 years ago.

And NBC also announced the premiere date, which is September 27which the next day on Peacock.

Zea is a Hollywood veteran with several hit shows under her belt, including Eyes, Dirty Sexy Money, The Detour, The Following, Justified (which is rebooting), and Hung.

La Brea is a big change for the viewer who was last in the black comedy TBS series The Detour starring Jason Jones. But the Texas native is happy with the new pace, even if it was physically exhausting.

“I made sure I was in the best shape I could before I left for the shoot, knowing I would have to run a lot,” Zea told DailyMail.com.

“I’ve been running a lot, I mean a lot!” she added from the shoot in Melbourne, Australia. “I had to be in top shape.”

In the first episode, she had to run from the sinkhole under the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles. And once she landed in prehistoric times, she had to flee from aggressive animals like dire wolves and saber-toothed cats.

The synopsis for season one: A huge sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, dividing a family between two worlds. The mother and son find themselves in an inexplicable primeval land with a group of strangers trying to figure out where they are and how to get back home.

Season two is now out.

La Brea’s new photos give a glimpse into this season’s two parallel worlds – 10,000 BC. in the ‘downstairs’ and a new Los Angeles storyline in 1988 in the ‘upstairs upstairs’.

La Brea follows an epic family adventure.

After a massive sinkhole has formed in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to work together to survive,” the press release reveals.

In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve recovers from her son, Josh, who accidentally went through a portal to 1988,” it was also noted.

“What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now have to brave the elements and animals to make their way to LA.”

The cast includes Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.

The series is back: La Brea season two debuted in August with a first look; the star must wear the same outfit in every episode; seen with her co-star Nicholas Gonzalez

Creator/Showrunner David Appelbaum co-produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television and Australian Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios.

La Brea was the #1 new show of the fall in the 18-49 demo. La Brea was the #1 new drama of the 2021-22 season in the 18-49 demo.