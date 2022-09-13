Emmys 2022: Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney and Kaley Cuoco lead worst dressed stars

They’ve been recognized for their performances in some of television and streaming’s most acclaimed series’, from Netflix’s Ozark to HBO’s controversial coming-of-age drama Euphoria.

But unmatched acting prowess couldn’t save stars like Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney and Kaley Cuoco from committing style sins on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Julia bared her belly in a bizarre black velvet cut-out dress while Sydney and Kaley failed in eyebrow-raising floral frocks.

The cut-out on Julia’s dress was positioned over her stomach in the shape of a large diamond.

Reminiscent of 1980s glamour, it also had dated shoulder pads with dull floral sequin appliques dominating the neck and skirt.

She rounded out the look with a pair of nude sky-high heels and her bright blonde hair was swept up in wild curls.

Rising star Sydney Sweeney – who is up for two nominations for her performances in Euphoria and the HBO limited series The White Lotus – underwhelmed in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress.

Despite being known for her ample bust and petite hourglass frame, the custom creation’s pleated design and weighted taffeta fabric created a clunky silhouette.

It was covered in beaded floral appliques that were more reminiscent of a Bed Bath And Beyond bedspread than a luxury designer gown.

Kaley – who nabbed an Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series gong for her role in HBO’s The Flight Attendant – arrived in a bubblegum pink tulle dress that looked straight out of Katy Perry’s stage costume arsenal.

The Big Bang theory alum’s bizarre getup was asymmetrical with an A-line skirt in the front and a floor-length tulle train.

Plastered across the front were an array of fuchsia, hot pink and baby pink flowers — many of which were doused in glitter or decked out in sequins.

Laura Linney turned heads for all the wrong reasons as she posed for shutterbugs in an unflattering black and white gown.

There were layers of ruffles around the neck and on the hips that distorted the actress’ slender physique.

Each layer of ruffling was lined with black piping that matched a bizarre two-dimensional belt high up on Linney’s midsection.

Hannah Einbinder left much to be desired in a bland black strapless dress.

Instead of amping up the look with a statement making accessory, the Hacks star’s stylist kept the minimalism going by pairing her gown with a dainty diamond choker and stud earrings.

She plays one of the most stylish characters on television to date.

But Rachel Brosnahan of Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen as she bared cleavage in an ill-fitting navy blue gown.

The plunging number sat unflatteringly on the actress’ chest with the beading along the seams creating major buckling from the shoulders to the waistline.

It was covered in bizarre blue appliques with three periwinkle tulle pieces stemming from a bundle of varying sized pearls.

Last but not least, Yellowjackets actress Jasmin Savoy Brown strutted down the red carpet in an odd faux leather dress that sat awkwardly on her hips.

The star’s dress had a small circle shaped cut-out between the cleavage and a drop waist with side cut-outs that shortened her already petite silhouette.

The 2022 Emmy Awards returned to the Microsoft Theater on September 12, after a two-year absence during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that saw the ceremony moved to the Crypto.com Arena in 2020 and the Event Deck at L.A. Live in 2021.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be taking over hosting duties for the first time, and he promised that controversies such as Will Smith’s shocking slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ‘won’t happen again’ under his watch.

‘Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn’t come across as any sort of malice,’ he told the Associated Press.

The 74th annual award show, which celebrates the best in television, has already awarded a number of honors at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

The earlier ceremony, spread out over two nights on September 3 and 4, was dominated by scripted shows including The White Lotus, Euphoria and Stranger Things, along with unscripted fare like Adele’s One Night Only special.

HBO’s acclaimed series Succession leads the nominees this year with 25 nominations.

The premium network is also poised for gold thanks to its limited series The White Lotus, which scored 20 nominations and already won five technical awards at the earlier ceremony.

Netflix’s hit South Korean series Squid Game, which made history as the first non-English language nominee in the Best Drama Series category, is once again nominated.

Apple TV+’s feel-good comedy Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis, is also competing for an impressive 20 awards at the Emmys.

It’s that time again: The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

At the helm: Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be taking over hosting duties for the first time, and he promised that controversies such as Will Smith’s shocking slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ‘won’t happen again’ under his watch; seen in November 2021

Among the presenters who have already been announced are Kerry Washington, who is nominated for executive producing Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes, Selena Gomez, who is up for the Best Comedy Series award as a producer of Only Murders In The Building, Squid Game’s stars Jung Ho-yeon, competing for Best Supporting Actress, and Lee Jung-jae, who is up for Best Actor.

Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers will likely bring some of the comedy from their late-night shows to the Microsoft Theater, and Jean Smart, who plays an aging comedian on HBO Max’s Hacks, will be presenting along with her costar Hannah Einbinder.

Academy Award winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will also be joining the presenters, as well Angela Bassett, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Kelly Clarkson, Law & Order: SVU veterans Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni, Taye Diggs and Diego Luna, among others.

After adopting a Golden Globes–like atmosphere at the 2021 ceremony, the Emmys will continue to seat nominees at tables close to the stage, though the larger venue will now allow more guests to sit in the rows of seats behind them.

Many of the Covid-related restrictions from last year’s event appear to have been dropped for the 2022 edition.

Viewers can catch the Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on both NBC and its streaming platform Peacock.