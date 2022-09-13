Emmys 2022: Jean Smart, 71, is the picture of timeless glamour in a white off-the-shoulder gown

Jean Smart gave nod to Old Hollywood glamour as she stepped onto the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

The legendary actress, 71, wowed in a striking white Laura Basci gown that that clung to her hourglass frame and pooled at her feet.

The gown hung off Smart’s shoulders, allowing her to showcase her enviably smooth décolletage.

The Hacks star’s cropped blonde hair was parted to one side and styled in voluminous curls reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

She donned a pair of dazzling pear-shaped earrings by Rahaminov, as well as two striking rings by the renown diamond house.

As for makeup, Smart let her natural beauty shine by opting a radiant complexion and a soft sweep of brown eyeshadow across her lids.

Her lips were painted a glossy mauve shade and her long eyelashes were coated in black mascara.

Smart is nominated in the Outstanding Led Actress in Comedy Series for the second year in a row for her incredible performance in HBO’s hit series Hacks.

She walked away with the coveted award during last year’s ceremony, where she tearfully paid tribute to her late husband Richard Gilliland during her acceptance speech.

Gilliland passed away unexpectedly in March 202 at the age of 69. Smart and the Designing Women star were married for 34 years.

Smart was joined on the red carpet on Monday by her Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder, who snagged her second nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category this year.

For TV’s biggest night, the 27-year-old comedian was a vision in a black strapless gown with a sexy cat ear neckline.

Her short strawberry blonde hair was swept off her face and a diamond choker was secured to her neck.

The 2022 Emmy Awards returned to the Microsoft Theater on September 12, after a two-year absence during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that saw the ceremony moved to the Crypto.com Arena in 2020 and the Event Deck at L.A. Live in 2021.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be taking over hosting duties for the first time, and he promised that controversies such as Will Smith’s shocking slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ‘won’t happen again’ under his watch.

‘Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn’t come across as any sort of malice,’ he told the Associated Press.

The 74th annual award show, which celebrates the best in television, has already awarded a number of honors at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

The earlier ceremony, spread out over two nights on September 3 and 4, was dominated by scripted shows including The White Lotus, Euphoria and Stranger Things, along with unscripted fare like Adele’s One Night Only special.

HBO’s acclaimed series Succession leads the nominees this year with 25 nominations.

The premium network is also poised for gold thanks to its limited series The White Lotus, which scored 20 nominations and already won five technical awards at the earlier ceremony.

Netflix’s hit South Korean series Squid Game, which made history as the first non-English language nominee in the Best Drama Series category, is once again nominated.

Apple TV+’s feel-good comedy Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis, is also competing for an impressive 20 awards at the Emmys.

Among the presenters who have already been announced are Selena Gomez, who is up for the Best Comedy Series award as a producer of Only Murders In The Building, Kerry Washington and Squid Game’s stars Jung Ho-yeon, competing for Best Supporting Actress, and Lee Jung-jae, who is up for Best Actor.

Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers will likely bring some of the comedy from their late-night shows to the Microsoft Theater, and Jean Smart, who plays an aging comedian on HBO Max’s Hacks, will be presenting along with her costar Hannah Einbinder.

Academy Award winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will also be joining the presenters, as well Angela Bassett, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Kelly Clarkson, Law & Order: SVU veterans Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni, Taye Diggs and Diego Luna, among others.

After adopting a Golden Globes–like atmosphere at the 2021 ceremony, the Emmys will continue to seat nominees at tables close to the stage, though the larger venue will now allow more guests to sit in the rows of seats behind them.

Many of the Covid-related restrictions from last year’s event appear to have been dropped for the 2022 edition.

Viewers can catch the Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on both NBC and its streaming platform Peacock.