Emmys 2022: Hacks star Megan Stalter sizzles in a sheer red floral dress on the red carpet

Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Competition program
The Great Race (CBS)
Lizzo’s Beware of the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)
Success! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
TV movie
Chip ‘n’Dale: Lifeguards (Disney+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)
The Survivor (HBO/HBO Max)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette (resigned)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (succession)
Sarah Snook (succession)
Sydney Sweeney (euphoria)
Supporting role in a drama series
Nicholas Braun (succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (succession)
John Turturro (resigned)
Christopher Walken (resigned)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Supporting role in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Supporting role in a limited series or movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopessick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopessick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)