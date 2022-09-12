Emmys 2022: Connie Britton looks radiant in a neon pink gown with a flowing cape on the red carpet

Connie Britton exuded elegance as she joined other attendees and nominees on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The White Lotus actress, 55, modeled a gorgeous neon pink dress with a long cape that followed her as she posed for shutterbugs.

The lively tone of Connie’s dress enhanced her sun-kissed glow, while the low neckline drew attention to her ample bust.

She has been nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress for a Limited Series category for her work on the hit HBO show.

Radiant: Connie Britton exuded elegance as she joined other attendees and nominees on the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

She slipped her feet into a pair of silver sandals that stuck out from under her long dress.

The strawberry blonde locks of the Friday Night Lights alum were swept off her radiant face in a French twist.

A pair of dangling bejeweled earrings nearly touched the tops of her shoulders during her show-stopping red carpet stint.

Along with a muted pink manicure, Connie’s bold statement rings rocked each hand, one of which featured a large aqua stone.

Pretty in pink: The White Lotus actress, 55, modeled a gorgeous neon pink dress with a long cape that followed her as she posed for shutterbugs

Sun-kissed: The vibrant tone of Connie’s dress enhanced her sun-kissed glow, while the low neckline drew attention to her ample bust

The first season of Connie’s hit HBO series White Lotus – which also stars Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario – earned a whopping 20 Emmy nominations.

Connie will compete against Sweeney, Daddario and their co-star Jennifer Coolidge in the Outstanding Supporting Actress for a Limited Series category

White Lotus premiered in the summer of 2021 and became an instant hit with critics and viewers alike.

Despite originally airing as a limited series, it was later confirmed that White Lotus would be returning for a highly anticipated second season earlier this year.

The 2022 Emmy Awards returned to the Microsoft Theater on September 12, after a two-year absence during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the ceremony moving to the Crypto.com Arena in 2020 and to the Event Deck at LA Live in 2021.

It’s that time again: The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show airs at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will take over hosting duties for the first time, and he promised that controversies like Will Smith’s shocking slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards “will not happen again” under his watch.

‘Even when I’m toasting’ [someone]it shouldn’t come across as some kind of malice,” he told the… Associated Press.

Celebrating the best on television, the 74th annual award show has already awarded a number of accolades at its Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

The earlier ceremony, spread over two nights on September 3 and 4, was dominated by scripted shows such as The White Lotus, Euphoria and Stranger Things, along with unscripted dishes such as Adele’s One Night Only special.

HBO’s acclaimed series Succession leads the nominees this year with 25 nominations.

The premium network is also ready for gold thanks to the limited series The White Lotus, which scored 20 nominations and already won five technical awards at the previous ceremony.

Netflix’s popular South Korean series Squid Game, which made history as the first non-English nominee in the Best Drama Series category, has been nominated again.

Apple TV+’s feel-good comedy Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, is also competing for a whopping 20 awards at the Emmys.

At the helm: Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will take over hosting duties for the first time, and he promised controversies like Will Smith’s shocking slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards “will not happen again” under his watch; seen in November 2021

Presenters already announced include Selena Gomez, who is up for the Best Comedy Series award as producer of Only Murders In The Building, Kerry Washington and Squid Game’s star Jung Ho-yeon, who is competing for Best Supporting Actress, and Lee Jung-jae, who is nominated for Best Actor.

Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers are likely to bring some of the comedy from their late-night shows to the Microsoft Theater, and Jean Smart, who plays an aging comedian in HBO Max’s Hacks, will join her co-star Hannah Einbinder on a presentation. to give.

Academy Award-winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose will also join the presenters, as well as Angela Bassett, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Kelly Clarkson, Law & Order: SVU veterans Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni, Taye Diggs and Diego Luna , among others .

After taking on a Golden Globes-esque atmosphere at the 2021 ceremony, the Emmys will continue to seat nominees at tables close to the stage, although the larger venue now allows more guests to sit in the rows of seats behind them.

Many of the Covid-related restrictions from last year’s event appear to have been lifted for the 2022 edition.

Viewers can watch the Emmy Awards at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on both NBC and streaming platform Peacock.