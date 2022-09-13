Emmys 2022: Christina Ricci shows off side cleavage

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With? • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media Cindy Chao, Production Designer Michele Yu, Production Designer Lizzie Boyle, Set Decorator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History • CBS • CBS Studios Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer Larry Hartman, Production Designer Brendan Hurley, Art Director Riley Mellon, Art Director

Queer Eye • Angel Gets Her Wings • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Thomas Rouse, Production Designer Josh Smith, Art Director

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1 • World of Wonder Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kim Kardashian • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video Eugene Lee, Production Designer Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer Melissa Shakun, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 UK Limited Julio Himede, Production Designer Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes • ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street Stephan Olson, Production Designer Raf Lydon, Art Director Jerie Kelter, Set Decorator

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Korins, Production Designer Margaux Lapresle, Art Director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content Willo Perron, Production Designer Steve Morden, Art Director Marc Manabat, Set Decorator

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by T

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Lynne Spillman, Casting by Blair Kim, Casting by Jazzy Collins, Casting by

Love On The Spectrum U.S. • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix Danielle Gervais, Casting by Jessica Jorgensen, Casting by Natalie Pino, Casting by Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting Quinn Fegan, Location Casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves Samantha Hanks, Casting by Ron Mare, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Annie Live! • Routines: Hard Knock Life / We Got Annie / NYC • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: I Got 5 On It / Dark Fantasy • ABC • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Daniella Karagach, Choreographer

The Oscars • Routine: Be Alive • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Fatima Robinson, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video • Fenty Films & Endeavor Content Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Step Into… The Movies With Derek And Julianne Hough • Routine: Moulin Rouge “Roxanne” • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer Derek Hough, Choreographer

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+ • Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography 1883 •

1883 • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+ • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit • Will • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

The Andy Warhol Diaries • Collab: Andy & Basquiat • Netflix • Abstract Submarine for Netflix Wolfgang Held, Director of Photography

McCartney 3, 2, 1 • These Things Bring You Together • Hulu • Hulu, Endeavor Content, A Tetragrammaton, Film 45, Kennedy/Marshall Company, MPL Communications Stuart Winecoff, Director of Photography

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing With God • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Our Great National Parks • Chilean Patagonia • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Series / A Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media Christiaan Muñoz-Salas, Cinematography by Ignacio Walker, Cinematography by

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy • Venice • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW Andrew Muggleton, Director of Photography

We Feed People • Disney+ • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents an Imagine Documentaries Production Kris Kaczor, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc. Josh Gitersonke, Director of Photography Joshua Argue, Camera Kathryn Barrows, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Denise Borders, Camera Petr Cikhart, Camera Dave D’Angelo, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Adam Haisinger, Camera Kevin R. Johnson, Camera Daniel Long, Camera Jeff Philips, Camera

Deadliest Catch • Series Body Of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for the Discovery Channel David Reichert, Director of Photography Bryan Miller, Director of Photography Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography Charlie Beck, Director of Photography Todd Stanley, Director of Photography Dave Arnold, Director of Photography Nathan Garofalos, Director of Photography Shane Moore, Director of Photography Randy Lee, Director of Photography Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography Sam Henderson, Camera Carson Doyle, Camera Antonio Baca, Camera

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • HBCYou Band • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder Michael Jacob Kerber, Director of Photography Jay Mack Arnette II, Camera Jason Cooley, Camera Pauline Edwards, Camera Mario Panagiotopoulos, Camera Brett Smith, Camera Jeremiah Smith, Camera Justin Umphenour, Camera Jon Schneider, Camera

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS • MGM Television Scott Duncan, Director of Photography Peter Wery, Director of Photography Russ Fill, Director of Photography Christopher Barker, Director of Photography Granger Scholtz, Director of Photography Josh Bartel, Camera Marc Bennett, Camera Paulo Castillo, Camera Rodney Chauvin, Camera Chris Ellison, Camera Glenn Louis Evans, Camera David J. Frederick, Camera Ben Gamble, Camera Kevin B. Garrison, Camera Nixon George, Camera Matthias Hoffmann, Camera Toby Hogan, Camera Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Camera Jeff Phillips, Camera Louis Powell, Camera Erick G. Sarmiento, Camera Dirk Steyn, Camera John Tattersall, Camera Holly Tompson, Camera Paulo Velozo, Camera Ryan Hermosura, Camera Callum Andrews, Camera