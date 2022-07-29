Emmy-winning ‘Extra’ producer Lisa G is making her exit after 22 years

If you’ve watched the hit TV show Extra for the past 22 years, you’ve no doubt seen executive producer “Lisa G,” as she’s affectionately called by the show’s host Billy Bush and celebrities like Bon Jovi and Roma Downey.

When she’s not running the entertainment show, Lisa G is Lisa Gregorian Dempsey who regularly appears on the air to weigh in on the hottest celebrities of the day.

But now she’s making her own news, telling DailyMail.com exclusively that she will be stepping down in September after more than two decades as Senior Executive Producer of Extra.

“I’m proud to be the longest-running executive producer of an entertainment show in America, but it’s now time to move on,” said Gregorisch Dempsey.

During her time at the helm, Extra has been nominated eight times for Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the Daytime Emmy Awards and won twice. The only other winners were DailyMailTV and Entertainment Tonight.

“Extra is such a great show, we have a phenomenal team and I leave with so many wonderful memories.

“I gave Ryan Seacrest one of his first jobs hosting Extra’s weekend show, gave Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath his first 9-5 job, hired sitcom star Mario Lopez for a 10-year run as host of Extra, hired Nate Burleson and Charissa in Thompson as our Extra New York correspondent and host, spreading entertainment and sports and bringing Billy Bush back to entertainment television.

As the current host of Extra, Bush said he would miss Gregorian Dempsey, but he understands her decision.

Lisa G is a groundbreaking, glass-ceiling-breaking, inspiring person, woman and producer. Our collaboration will always have a special place in my heart. I admire her, thank her and love her.

“She chooses a fully involved role in the rest of her love story with her husband Gary and that’s it. Bravo!’

Mario Lopez, the former host of Extra and the current host of Access Hollywood, fondly recalled his decade working with Gregorian Dempsey.

“Lisa G is responsible for shaping me not only as a host, but as the person I have become today. She is super smart, funny and smart and I will always love and respect her.

“We were a fucking one-two. I have such fond memories of my time at Extra.’

Charissa Thompson, Extra’s Las Vegas correspondent and Fox Sport host, says Lisa is not only a boss, but also a supportive friend.

“Lisa was there for me and still goes through all the good and all the bad. Thanks to Lisa, I am not only a better television host, but also a better person. She took a chance on me and I am eternally grateful to you.

“She is the author of her own story and I can’t wait to see what the next chapter has in store, because Lisa’s life is a must read.”

“I’m just so proud to be part of the Extra family, I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such extraordinary people,” she said.

Gregorisch Dempsey says the pandemic has made her rethink what she wants to do with her life, and with one year left in her current contract, the decision not to stay on, albeit a tough one, is ultimately the best thing for her and her husband.

“We moved to Naples, Florida, after my husband Gary finished his cancer treatment. Thank goodness he is now fully recovered and healthy.

“With our active lifestyle here, we have never been happier or healthier, so Florida is the best place for us to stay in the future.

“Working remotely for nearly three years has been a life-changing gift. When employees returned to the office, I realized that returning to Los Angeles was a commitment I was no longer willing to make.

“I can understand why return to work mandates make sense, especially for a daily television show like Extra, but it’s not for me anymore.”

As she reflects on her 42-year media career, which has included stops at FOX Television Stations Group as VP of News and Hard Copy as executive producer, Gregorisch Dempsey says Extra has been a remarkable and life-changing opportunity — one she’s truly grateful for.

‘Every working day was a new adventure. We’ve had to use Extra’s weekend show as a TV lab to develop and launch other TV shows, including Crime Watch Daily, Celebrity Justice, Dr. Drew’s Lifechangers and primetime shows H8R and CW Now.

Over 80% of the current Extra staff have been on the show for over 15 years, so now is the perfect time to hand over the reins to Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel, two esteemed and extremely talented veteran executive producers, who I am sure. will lead the show into the future.

“I will always be grateful to executives Mike Darnell, Matt Matzkin and Kevin Forston. Warner Brothers Discovery has been so supportive of me and the show.”

As Gregorisch Dempsey prepares to leave the Los Angeles-based show she’s called home for 22 years, she’s confident it will continue to thrive.

“Until the end credits of my final episode, I’ll be focusing on producing great new shows with the team for the rest of the season.

“I’m really leaving the show in the best hands.”