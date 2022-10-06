Emmy Rossum tells off troll who slams her pal Hilary Swank for getting pregnant at age 48

<!–

Emmy Rossum quickly came to the defense of her friend, Hilary Swank, after a social media hater criticized the mother-to-be for her age.

The Oscar winner, who is 48 and shows a baby bump, announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, 49, were expecting twins.

When the troll wrote: ‘ARE YOU NOT 50 YEARS OLD. You’ll be in your 70s when they graduate. MAYBE live to see their wedding, maybe,” 36-year-old Rossum replied with “Gfy,” which is short for “go f**k yourself.”

Quick defence: Emmy Rossum, 36, quickly came to the defense of her friend, Hilary Swank, 48, after a comment on social media criticized the mother-to-be for her age

Emmy worked with Hilary in the 2014 drama You’re Not You.

The Angelyne star is a mother herself: She shares her daughter Samantha, one, with her husband, film director Sam Esmail, 45.

Swank shocked fans with her big announcement at GMA on Wednesday.

“This is something I’ve been looking for for a long time and the next thing is that I’m going to be a mother,” she revealed.

Message: Emmy, who worked with Hilary in the 2014 drama You’re Not You, had posted clapping emojis on the news. She quickly responded to the negativity with three simple letters, ‘Gfy’ which stands for ‘go f**k yourself’

‘And not just one, but two. I can not believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.’

On Live With Kelly And Ryan, she clarified that she is pregnant with the twins and is not using a surrogate mother.

Then, in a preview for Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Boys Don’t Cry star revealed that her “miracle twins” are coming on April 16 on her late father’s birthday.

Twins: The Oscar winner announced she and her husband were expecting twins when she appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday

Baby on board: On Live With Kelly And Ryan she clarified that she is pregnant with the twins and not using a surrogate

More news: In a preview for Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Boys Don’t Cry star revealed that her “miracle twins” are coming on April 16 on her late father’s birthday.

Some snaps of Hilary’s growing baby bump were met with cheers and congratulations on Instagram from Hilary’s A-list friends, including Debra Messing, Sophia Bush, Mariska Hargitay, Tyrese Gibson, Sharon Stone and more.

Hilary was seen on the small screen on Thursday in the debut of her new series, Alaska Daily.

She stars as a disgraced New York reporter who leaves her big city life to join a daily subway newspaper in Anchorage.