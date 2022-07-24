Emmy Perry wishes Bindi Irwin a happy birthday in sweet Instagram message

The American actress Emmy Perry (17) wished Bindi Irwin a happy birthday on Instagram on Sunday.

The star, who is reportedly in a relationship with Robert Irwin, left a sweet message on her potential sister-in-law’s page.

“Congratulations on one of the most beautiful souls I know, I love you dearly!” Emmy wrote on the public forum.

Bindi was quick to respond in the comment section, lovingly writing, “Thank you dear x.”

It follows reports that Emmy’s long-standing friendship with Robert had recently blossomed into a romance.

In addition to her acting career, Emmy is an animal welfare advocate and heiress to a video game fortune worth an estimated $380 million.

The star flew to Queensland last month to spend time with Robert, who she has known since 2019

Emmy (pictured) joined a chorus of voices wishing Bindi a happy birthday: “Congratulations to one of the most beautiful souls I know, I love you dearly!” she wrote on the public forum

Emmy has shared photos on Instagram of the couple at Australia Zoo and has also posted a video of them returning a turtle to its natural habitat.

They were first photographed together at Disneyland in 2019, after meeting earlier that year at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles.

There’s nothing in Emmy’s social media posts to suggest they’re more than friends, but Woman’s Day reports that they might be in a romantic relationship.

Emmy, from Newport Beach, California, is the daughter of Northern Irish video game developer David Perry.

Perry is best known for creating several popular games for 16-bit consoles in the 1990s, including Earthworm Jim and Disney’s Aladdin.

He later sold his cloud-based games service Gaikai to Sony Computer Entertainment in 2012 for a deal reportedly worth $380 million.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Robert’s representatives for comment.