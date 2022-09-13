Emmy Awards slammed for excluding Olivia Newton-John from ceremony’s In Memoriam tribute

<!–

Fans of Olivia Newton-John have criticized the Emmy Awards for failing to recognize the late star during its 2022 broadcast from Los Angeles on Monday night.

The Grease star, who died of cancer at age 73 last month, was not among those honored at the show’s In Memoriam tribute.

Celebrities who made the cut included actors Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier and James Caan.

One fan responded to the blunt comment: ‘How do you forget Olivia Newton John? How dare you. She is and will remain an icon. And you forgot her?’

‘Olivia Newton-John not included? Explain yourself #Emmys,” another tweeted, while another added: “Okay, I watch Emmys and they just honored many who passed, where was Olivia Newton-John?”

Although Olivia was not mentioned during the live tribute, her name does appear in Emmys online in memoriam page.

The Grease star, who died of cancer at the age of 73 last month, was not among those honored at the Emmy’s In Memoriam tribute on Tuesday.

Olivia starred in many popular TV shows during her long career, including Sordid Lives: The Series, Bette, Murphy Brown, and Ned and Stacey.

Olivia passed away peacefully on August 8 at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends.

It came after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer, during which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013, and, for the last time, in 2017.

While Olivia (pictured in November 2016) was not mentioned during the live tribute, her name does appear on Emmy’s online memorial page

Olivia passed away peacefully on August 8 at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends. She is pictured here in April 2022

A torrent of public grief followed her death and Australia’s Victorian Prime Minister, Dan Andrews, offered her family a state funeral, which they accepted.

Her husband John Easterling revealed the Grease star’s dying wish before her death.

He said Olivia and her family have requested donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

Just days before her death, Olivia posted this heartwarming photo to Instagram with her husband John Easterling