Emmerdale’s Isobel Steele ‘quits soap after six years to focus on music career’

Isobel Steele has reportedly quit Emmerdale after six years on the show, hoping to focus more on her burgeoning music career than acting.

The screen star, 21, has portrayed Liv Flaherty on the soap for six years – she joined in January 2016, when she was just 15 years old.

And in light of the exit, the bosses are believed to be planning a dramatic plot twist for her character — which will see her killed off the show later this month.

Isobel won Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards in 2018 for her portrayal of Liv in Emmerdale – in which she joined the show’s famous Dingle family after marrying character Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

But according to The sunthe actress is ready to branch out and “try new things” as she tries her music career.

A source told the publication: ‘It was a big decision for Isobel, but she is ready to try new things.

“She feels like she’s done everything she could at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make it real.”

Emmerdale is bringing their A-game for this month’s episodes to celebrate their 50th anniversary – with the source adding that Isobel’s exit will tie in with the dramatic series of episodes, noting that they’re “pulling out all the stops.” have achieved’.

“Viewers will be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed. It’s a real heartbreaker, a death that fans will remember for a long time to come,” they explained.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Emmerdale and Isobel Steele for comment.

Emmerdale is celebrating half a century on TV and will air a special one-hour episode on Sunday, October 16.

And bosses have revealed that a massive storm will hit the Dales, wreaking havoc on the residents of the Yorkshire village as the drama unfolds.

And Isobel’s character Liv could be at the center of it all, dealing with family drama, before the potential shock ends later in the month.

Isobel, who sings and plays the piano and guitar, has posted videos on her Instagram page showing off her musical talents.

Although she also appeared to be sharing covers on YouTube regularly between 2018 and 2020, with her channel, called Izzi Steele, not being posted for two years.