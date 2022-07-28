Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle reveals shock pregnancy but hasn’t told beau Mackenzie Boyd

Emmerdale ended with a bombshell Wednesday night when Charity Dingle confirmed she was pregnant when she made a secret call to an abortion clinic.

An emotional Charity booked a termination on the phone, before hiding the call when her partner Mackenzie Boyd entered the room.

Viewers were previously unaware that Charity, played by Emma Atkins, was pregnant before the shocking revelation at the end of the episode.

Earlier in the episode, Charity was seen bumping into pregnant teen Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) at an abortion clinic and giving her support.

When Amelia asked what she was doing at the clinic, Charity claimed she was being seen for uterine fibroids, before viewers later learned of her own pregnancy.

In the end of the cliffhanger, Charity saw a phone call to the abortion clinic before dropping the phone call to talk to her partner Mack (Lawrence Robb).

Mack said he was going out to pick up a takeaway for them, and Charity asked if he could bring her extra pickles with the meal.

As he headed out the door, Mack joked that “everyone would think you’re pregnant,” while an emotional Charity kept silent before going back to her phone call while keeping the news a secret.

In the closing lines of the episode, she said to the clinic on the phone, “I was supposed to have a termination today, but — yes, it would be good to make another booking.”

Charity has not confirmed whether her partner Mack is the father, leaving viewers wondering what she will do next.

She is already the mother of four biological children – Debbie, Ryan, Noah and Moses – and her adopted son Johnny.

Speaking of Charity’s news, actress Emma revealed that she has decided to keep the pregnancy a secret because it was unplanned.

Emma told Subway: I don’t think she can handle the idea of ​​letting the whole village know she’s pregnant.

“There would be a lot of skepticism and judgment and she knows that because she hasn’t been the most successful mother.”

Earlier in Wednesday’s episode, Charity was seen giving her support to pregnant teen Amelia.

The pair formed an unlikely bond after they bumped into each other outside the abortion clinic, while Charity supported a tearful Amelia, 15.

Amelia later had a scan that showed she was in her second trimester and was due to have an abortion procedure, with a nurse urging her to talk to someone.

While Charity supported Amelia, she asked questions about who the father was and begged Amelia to tell her it wasn’t her son Noah – who will be released from prison soon.

“Please tell me whoever got you pregnant, it wasn’t Noah,” Charity said.

To which Amelia replied, “No, it’s not Noah.”

But a shocked Charity remained unconvinced and asked, “Oh my God, it’s Noah, isn’t it?”

Amelia began responding, saying “please charity,” before being cut off, convincing viewers that Noah is the father of Amelia’s baby.

Noah will be released from prison this week before completing his three-month sentence for stalking Chloe Harris. He has yet to forgive Charity for turning him in.

Speaking about Amelia’s pregnancy, actress Emma — who plays Charity — said the character is now convinced Noah is the father of the teen’s child.