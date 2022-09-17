Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas gives a glimpse inside his Cheshire mansion

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas gave fans a peek inside his massive Cheshire mansion on Friday as he continues to renovate the property.

The 34-year-old actor and his wife Caroline have documented the transformation of their childhood home on a dedicated Instagram account.

The couple have been busy stripping walls at the property that comes after the closure of Adam’s once-popular restaurant, The Spinn.

Next to a photo of the dining room, Caroline wrote: ‘I feel like we don’t have pretty things to post! We’re in that weird phase where it’s one step forward, two steps back!

‘Plaster dust everywhere!!! But I keep thinking like Christmas…and where our tree is going!!

‘Doesn’t anyone else do that!? As you all know I love Christmas so I just look forward to it! Small progress every day to make our house a home.’

In other photos shared in their Stories, Caroline showed an area in the kitchen with the oven and a black and white image of the new wallpaper.

Meanwhile, Adam took note of the fact that he joked that he would have to “sell the house to afford a window cleaner” because of the many windows in the mansions.

It comes after Adam announced the shocking closure of his restaurant The Spinn in Gatley, Manchester.

Following reports that the once-popular venue had been boarded up, the actor confirmed the news MENthanking all his customers.

Adam opened the business with business partner Scott Graham in 2019, followed by a bar and burger sauce business.

He said: ‘Unfortunately we have decided to close The Spinn. We did what we had to do with The Spinn and we learned so much building our first venture and more importantly we had an absolute blast’.

“But after three years, we felt the time was right to move on. We are now concentrating on the next chapter of The Spinn… The Spinn off [bar] and Oh My Glaze [burger sauce company]’.

He added: ‘Thank you again to everyone who has supported us along the way and continues to support us and to all our employees who will continue to take us on this journey with us.’

Speaking of the venture in 2019, Adam shared: I love Manchester: ‘We have’ [himself and pal Scott] wanted to do this for years, even when we were in school we talked about opening a place of our own.”