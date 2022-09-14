Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas forced to close his Manchester restaurant after three years

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has announced the shock closure of his restaurant The Spinn in Gatley, Manchester.

After reports that the once-popular venue had been boarded up, the actor, 34, confirmed the news MENthanking all his customers.

Adam opened the business with business partner Scott Graham in 2019, followed by a bar and burger sauce business.

He said: ‘Unfortunately we have decided to close The Spinn. We did what we had to do with The Spinn and we learned so much building our first venture and more importantly we had an absolute blast’.

“But after three years, we felt the time was right to move on. We are now concentrating on the next chapter of The Spinn… The Spinn off [bar] and Oh My Glaze [burger sauce company]’.

He added: “Thank you again to everyone who has supported us along the way and continues to support us and to all our employees who will continue to take us on this journey with us.”

Speaking of the venture in 2019, Adam shared: I love Manchester: ‘We have’ [himself and pal Scott] wanted to do this for years, even when we were in school we talked about opening a place of our own.”

“We found a venue that we fell in love with, and so when we went out for a night and ended up in a casino, we said we’d do a spin on the roulette and if we win, we’ll go for it. We didn’t win a lot of money – it was more the importance of the bet to finally do this and it gave us that final push. That’s why we named the restaurant The Spinn.’

Speaking of his famous brothers, Corrie’s Ryan, 37, and Love Island’s Scott, 34, he revealed: ‘It’s pretty much their bar too, or so they keep telling me. They are very happy for me, they are overjoyed that I finally did it. Hopefully this place will become a meeting place for all our friends.’

The Thomas brothers have been tipped to star in their own reality series, but Adam revealed that there is a member of their family who is against inviting cameras into their homes.

He said: ‘Everyone would like it, but not Lucy [Mecklenburgh]. She knows how it all works. She likes her quiet life as we all say ‘look at me’.

Lucy, who rose to fame on TOWIE, is in a relationship with Ryan, and the couple share son Roman, two, as well as daughter Lilah, who was born in May.

Adam continued: ‘After Mancs in Mumbai, so many people messaged us and people I met all the time said we should have our own reality show, but it’s something we always shy away from.

“Our family is hard to pin down at the moment, Ryan is in London, I’m in Manchester, we’re here, there and everywhere, but I’d love to one day. I would certainly seize that opportunity.’

Ryan added, “I’ll tell you who would love it the most… our mother. She recently said ‘if I do a show like this, will I get more followers and freebies?’ I was like mom…’