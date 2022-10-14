Emmerdale star Mark Charnock wins Serial Drama Performance gong at the NTAs

Mark Charnock of Emmerdale was emotional when he won the Serial Drama Performance gong at the National Television Awards on Thursday night for his touching storyline.

The 54-year-old Marlon Dingle actor said in his acceptance speech that he was proud to have raised the issue and shared how he had been on “such an important journey.”

The star was up against Ronnie’ Gillian Wright and Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Emmerdale co-star Paige Sandhu in the category.

Overwhelmed: Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock was emotional when he won the Serial Drama Performance gong at the National Television Awards on Thursday night for his touching storyline

Recent episodes followed Marlon’s stroke and his subsequent recovery.

He said in his speech, “I just want to say that I felt like I was in the Top 4 because of the amazing actresses I was nominated with whose work is just off the scale. Extraordinary work that I admire so much.

“I really want to thank everyone at Emmerdale, when you start a story like this you have to do it right.

Excited: The 54-year-old Marlon Dingle actor said in his acceptance speech that he was proud to have raised the issue and shared how he had been on “such an important journey.”

Medical: Recent episodes followed Marlon (pictured) when he suffered a stroke and his subsequent recovery

“We’re in a unique position in soap where we can take it step by step, day after day, you can notice small changes, so we’re really lucky in that regard. Our production team really embraced that.

“Each script has been a heartbreaking gift,” he said before thanking those who had worked behind the scenes.

He continued: ‘The Stroke Association that has been so supportive and wonderful all along. Some of the survivors who have shared their heartbreaking stories, it’s just been an important journey we’ve been on, to raise awareness.

Winner: The star was up against Ronnie’ Gillian Wright and Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Emmerdale co-star Paige Sandhu in the category

Emotional: He said in his speech: ‘I really want to thank everyone at Emmerdale, when you start a story like this you have to do it right’

Storyline: ‘Each script has been a heartbreaking gift,’ he said before moving on to thank those who had worked behind the scenes (Marlon suffered the stroke on Emmerdale)

“I just want to thank the audience, I didn’t think I had a chance to win this. This subculture that has developed under there with people sharing their stories, because it’s so common, and the research is so underfunded.

He concluded his speech by saying, “You’ve overwhelmed me and I’m going to take this off and stare at it, thank you so much!”

Reflecting on the win and the acceptance speech on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘I don’t remember what I said, I don’t even know if I spoke English.

Overwhelmed: He looked in shock when Love Island’s Gemma Owen and her footballer dad Michael announced his name, he took the stage

Here it is: He concluded his speech by saying, “You’ve overwhelmed me and I’m going to take this off and stare at it, thank you so much!”

Reflecting: He said afterwards: ‘I was genuinely delighted to be shortlisted. When they said my name I was like ‘what?’

Nerves: Looking back on the win and the acceptance speech on Good Morning Britain on Friday, he said: ‘I don’t remember what I said, I don’t even know if I spoke English!’

“I was genuinely delighted to be shortlisted. When they said my name I was like ‘what?’

Ben Shephard then asked where he was going to keep it and Mark replied, “I’m going to take it everywhere!”

The final award of the evening went to Emmerdale for Serial Drama with actress Olivia Bromley – who plays Dawn Taylor – receiving the award.

She said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, it means the world to us, especially this year – our 50th year of Emmerdale.

‘We are so proud to take this home to Yorkshire. This is for everyone back home in the north who has worked so hard. On to the next fifty.’

They beat rivals Coronation Street and EastEnders to sweep the gong.