Emmerdale star Mark Charnock wins Serial Drama Performance gong at the NTAs

Entertainment
By Merry

Mark Charnock of Emmerdale was emotional when he won the Serial Drama Performance gong at the National Television Awards on Thursday night for his touching storyline.

The 54-year-old Marlon Dingle actor said in his acceptance speech that he was proud to have raised the issue and shared how he had been on “such an important journey.”

The star was up against Ronnie’ Gillian Wright and Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Emmerdale co-star Paige Sandhu in the category.

Recent episodes followed Marlon’s stroke and his subsequent recovery.

He said in his speech, “I just want to say that I felt like I was in the Top 4 because of the amazing actresses I was nominated with whose work is just off the scale. Extraordinary work that I admire so much.

“I really want to thank everyone at Emmerdale, when you start a story like this you have to do it right.

Excited: The 54-year-old Marlon Dingle actor said in his acceptance speech that he was proud to have raised the issue and shared how he had been on “such an important journey.”

“We’re in a unique position in soap where we can take it step by step, day after day, you can notice small changes, so we’re really lucky in that regard. Our production team really embraced that.

“Each script has been a heartbreaking gift,” he said before thanking those who had worked behind the scenes.

He continued: ‘The Stroke Association that has been so supportive and wonderful all along. Some of the survivors who have shared their heartbreaking stories, it’s just been an important journey we’ve been on, to raise awareness.

“I just want to thank the audience, I didn’t think I had a chance to win this. This subculture that has developed under there with people sharing their stories, because it’s so common, and the research is so underfunded.

He concluded his speech by saying, “You’ve overwhelmed me and I’m going to take this off and stare at it, thank you so much!”

Reflecting on the win and the acceptance speech on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘I don’t remember what I said, I don’t even know if I spoke English.

Overwhelmed: He looked in shock when Love Island's Gemma Owen and her footballer dad Michael announced his name, he took the stage

Overwhelmed: He looked in shock when Love Island’s Gemma Owen and her footballer dad Michael announced his name, he took the stage

Here it is: He concluded his speech by saying, “You’ve overwhelmed me and I’m going to take this off and stare at it, thank you so much!”

“I was genuinely delighted to be shortlisted. When they said my name I was like ‘what?’

Ben Shephard then asked where he was going to keep it and Mark replied, “I’m going to take it everywhere!”

The final award of the evening went to Emmerdale for Serial Drama with actress Olivia Bromley – who plays Dawn Taylor – receiving the award.

She said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, it means the world to us, especially this year – our 50th year of Emmerdale.

‘We are so proud to take this home to Yorkshire. This is for everyone back home in the north who has worked so hard. On to the next fifty.’

They beat rivals Coronation Street and EastEnders to sweep the gong.

THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022

NEW DRAMA

heart stopper

This is going to hurt

Time

Trigger Point – WINNER

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

The masked singer

AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: In my head

RETURN DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the midwife

Peaky Blinders – WINNER

The divorce

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox – WINNER

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – WINNER

task master

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Neighbors

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Caleb Cooper

Martin Lewis – WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the Chasers – WINNER

In for a cent

Michael McIntyre’s Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER

DAY

casual women

The pursuit

The repair shop

This morning – WINNER

COMEDY

After Life- WINNER

Derry Girls

don’t go out

Sex education

TALENT SHOW RIGHT

Anton Du Beke – WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

