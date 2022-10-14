Emmerdale star Mark Charnock wins Serial Drama Performance gong at the NTAs
Mark Charnock of Emmerdale was emotional when he won the Serial Drama Performance gong at the National Television Awards on Thursday night for his touching storyline.
The 54-year-old Marlon Dingle actor said in his acceptance speech that he was proud to have raised the issue and shared how he had been on “such an important journey.”
The star was up against Ronnie’ Gillian Wright and Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Emmerdale co-star Paige Sandhu in the category.
Recent episodes followed Marlon’s stroke and his subsequent recovery.
He said in his speech, “I just want to say that I felt like I was in the Top 4 because of the amazing actresses I was nominated with whose work is just off the scale. Extraordinary work that I admire so much.
“I really want to thank everyone at Emmerdale, when you start a story like this you have to do it right.
“We’re in a unique position in soap where we can take it step by step, day after day, you can notice small changes, so we’re really lucky in that regard. Our production team really embraced that.
“Each script has been a heartbreaking gift,” he said before thanking those who had worked behind the scenes.
He continued: ‘The Stroke Association that has been so supportive and wonderful all along. Some of the survivors who have shared their heartbreaking stories, it’s just been an important journey we’ve been on, to raise awareness.
“I just want to thank the audience, I didn’t think I had a chance to win this. This subculture that has developed under there with people sharing their stories, because it’s so common, and the research is so underfunded.
He concluded his speech by saying, “You’ve overwhelmed me and I’m going to take this off and stare at it, thank you so much!”
Reflecting on the win and the acceptance speech on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘I don’t remember what I said, I don’t even know if I spoke English.
“I was genuinely delighted to be shortlisted. When they said my name I was like ‘what?’
Ben Shephard then asked where he was going to keep it and Mark replied, “I’m going to take it everywhere!”
The final award of the evening went to Emmerdale for Serial Drama with actress Olivia Bromley – who plays Dawn Taylor – receiving the award.
She said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, it means the world to us, especially this year – our 50th year of Emmerdale.
‘We are so proud to take this home to Yorkshire. This is for everyone back home in the north who has worked so hard. On to the next fifty.’
They beat rivals Coronation Street and EastEnders to sweep the gong.
THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022
NEW DRAMA
heart stopper
This is going to hurt
Time
Trigger Point – WINNER
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
The masked singer
AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: In my head
RETURN DRAMA
Bridgerton
Call the midwife
Peaky Blinders – WINNER
The divorce
TV PRESENTER
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox – WINNER
Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs
The Great British Bake Off
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – WINNER
task master
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale – WINNER
Neighbors
EXPERT
Jay Blades
Caleb Cooper
Martin Lewis – WINNER
Sir David Attenborough
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
QUIZ GAME SHOW
Beat the Chasers – WINNER
In for a cent
Michael McIntyre’s Wheel
The 1% Club
RISING STAR
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER
DAY
casual women
The pursuit
The repair shop
This morning – WINNER
COMEDY
After Life- WINNER
Derry Girls
don’t go out
Sex education
TALENT SHOW RIGHT
Anton Du Beke – WINNER
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul