Emmerdale is set to return screens this weekend… after ITV schedule changes

Emmerdale is set to return to TV screens this Sunday night in a one-off switch-up, after being taken off air on Thursday and Friday.

The last-minute schedule change came when Queen Elizabeth II’s passing was announced Thursday night, having passed away earlier in the day.

The country’s longest-reigning royal died ‘peacefully’ at age 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Broadcasters replaced soap operas and scheduled shows with extra coverage, tributes and specials to mark the tragic day.

Back on: Emmerdale returns to screens this Sunday… after being taken from ITV amid schedule changes following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

But ITV have cleared a spot for Emmerdale in Sunday’s TV lineup as they make up for lost time earlier in the week.

The soap will air early on Sunday evening at 6:35 p.m. in a one-hour episode, with Celebrity Lingo being replaced by RuPaul.

The rare Sunday show will feature the episode that viewers missed on Thursday, and the scheduled episode date for Friday has yet to be released.

Time: ITV have cleared a spot for Emmerdale in Sunday’s TV lineup as they make up for lost time earlier in the week

Farewell: The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away ‘peacefully’ on Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from ITV and Emmerdale for comment.

It looks like TV is back to normal as Gino’s Italy: Like Mama Used To Make will follow on Emmerdale.

Saturday night’s pre-recorded shows are The Masked Dancer, The Voice and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Changes: ITV continues to make changes to its regular programming schedule as a period of mourning begins for the late monarch while The Masked Dancer continues to air

Breaking the news: Good Morning Britain airs Saturday mornings with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard anchoring the show

While The Great British Bake Off is also going ahead with its scheduled start date of Tuesday 13th August.

Channel bosses noted: “All programs were pre-recorded before the sad news of Her Majesty the Queen’s passing.”

Good Morning Britain aired on Saturday mornings with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard anchoring the show – before the rolling news took over until 2.15pm when three special documentaries air.