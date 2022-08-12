Emmerdale fans are in tears as Marlon Dingle walks for the first time since she suffered a stroke

Emmerdale fans struggled to hide their tears on Thursday as they watched the emotional moment Marlon Dingle walked for the first time since suffering a stroke.

In touching scenes, viewers watched the chief slowly walk down the aisle to marry Rhona Goskirk after best man Paddy picked him up from the hospital so they could get to the ceremony in time.

The moment, which came after Marlon suffered a stroke in March, sparked a slew of comments from viewers praising him for taking such a big step in his recovery.

In the hour-long episode, Marlon’s presence at his own wedding was called into question after being rushed to hospital the previous night.

Released just in time for the ceremony, witness Paddy (Dominic Brunt) was tasked with getting Marlon (Mark Charnock) to church, while an unwitting Rhona ((Zoe Henry) waited for him.

After a quick wheelchair push down the hill, Marlon reached the church where his bride waited, astonishing guests by fulfilling his personal promise to walk down the aisle.

Slowly, Marlon made his way through the pews to greet Rhona, receiving huge cheers from the villagers present, before he and Rhona emotionally exchanged their vows.

The heartwarming scenes, five months after Marlon was unable to walk after his stroke, were praised by viewers, some even moved to tears.

One tweeted: ‘Anyone looking in tears at @emmerdale Marlon walking down the aisle,’ while another said, ‘@markcharnock you just broke me in half, you absolutely b*****d.’ Keep going, Marlon boy.’

A third added: ‘Yes Marlon!! You did it oh I’m crying like I’ve been cutting onions for a week,” with one also tweeting, “MARLON WALKING DOWN THE AISLE OMG.”

“Awww Marlon walked down the aisle what a beautiful and moving sight #Emmerdale,” one fan also tweeted.

Another added, “Marlon walking down the aisle with everyone cheering him on was just beautiful.”

Earlier this month, the cast of Emmerdale revealed they were literally moved to tears as they filmed the emotional moment Marlon walked down the aisle.

According to the MirrorZoe, 48, said: ‘We were in tears. It was brilliantly written and the emotion came naturally to both of us when it was needed.

“The storyline has been such a difficult watch. But the wedding shows the light.

“Stroke has affected a lot of people, including my family, so it’s important that we see the light. People need that. Soap reflects real life, but it should also bring a bit of cheerfulness.’

Mark said he found the scenes difficult to film and described the scenes as “relentlessly moving.”

Viewers were moved to tears in March after seeing the realistic portrayal of actor Mark van Marlon having a stroke.

Marlon was taken away by paramedics after experiencing the life-threatening medical condition, with the long-lasting consequences that could potentially change his life forever.

Marlon was seen browsing his home for an engagement ring as he prepared to propose to Rhona.

Feeling unwell, he looked in the mirror and saw his face begin to sag, leaving him terrified.

He soon collapsed and was found by his daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) who came to find him and called an ambulance after realizing what had happened.

Mark previously said he found researching the serious and life-threatening medical condition “a total eye-opener” and sees the plotline as “a huge responsibility.”

He said, “Working with the research team at Emmerdale and The Stroke Association on this storyline was a total eye opener for me.”

“We hear the word ‘caress’ a lot, but it was a shock to be confronted with the sheer number of numbers in this country alone.

“It is a huge responsibility to try to make amends for the survivors and their families, and for those who have lost loved ones to this terrible event.”

The Stroke Association has worked closely with the soap and believes the public will “be able to identify” with the impact of the brain attack caused by blood being cut off to your brain.

If you think you or someone you know is having a stroke, act FAST as a stroke is a medical emergency and call 999

Remember ‘FAST’ and check for: F is for facial weakness, A is for arm weakness, S is for speech problems and T is for time to dial 999

In a non-emergency situation, support is available for anyone affected by a stroke, including family, friends and carers through the Stroke Association on 0303 3033 100, helpline@stroke.org.uk or at www.stroke.org.uk