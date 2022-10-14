Emmerdale beats rival soaps to win the Serial Drama award at the NTAs ahead of 50th anniversary

It was a great night for Emmerdale as it won the Serial Drama Award at the 2022 National Television Awards on Thursday.

The ITV soap has faced stiff competition from rival soap operas EastEnders and Coronations Street, as well as Australian contender Neighbours, for the coveted prize.

It comes as the long-running soap prepares to celebrate its incredible 50th anniversary later this month.

The award was the last of the evening, with actress Olivia Bromley – who plays Dawn Taylor – receiving the award.

She said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, it means the world to us, especially this year – our 50th year of Emmerdale.

‘We are so proud to take this home to Yorkshire. This is for everyone back home in the north who has worked so hard. On to the next fifty.’

Earlier in the evening, the cast and crew were surprised by a video of King Charles III.

The monarch said: ‘I am delighted to help celebrate Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary. I’m afraid I’m old enough to remember it being called Emmerdale Farm.

“It’s a testament to the production team that it has since become an important British institution and a major British export.

What makes Emmerdale so special is that it has stayed true to the vision of the original writer who wanted to show that farming is not just a job, it is a whole way of life.

‘Emmerdale continues to paint daily what life is like for those who work the land and protect our precious countryside.

‘It also addresses the long-term sustainability of the way we produce our food.

“It is only right that the National Television Awards recognize the tremendous contribution that Emmerdale has made and I hope viewers join me in celebrating its 50th anniversary and wish it an equally successful future.”

Meanwhile, there was double celebration for the Yorkshire-based soap as Mark Charnock received the Serial Drama Performance award for his role as Marlon Dingle.

As he went on stage to get his gong, the actor said, ‘So, just follow the king! The three actresses, their work is off the scale, extraordinary work. I want to thank everyone at Emmerdale.

“Each script was this heartbreaking gift, the Stroke Association being so helpful. It feels like an important journey we have taken to raise awareness. I want to thank the audience, I didn’t think I would have a chance to win this.

“You caught me off guard by voting for me. I’m going to take this away and stare at it for an eternity.”

The actor received much applause for his portrayal of the chief’s recovery from a stroke.

Mark took on his opponent Paige Sandhu, as well as Ronnie’s Gillian Wright and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a one-hour special on Sunday, October 16.

Marking half a century to the day since its first episode aired in 1972, the soap will air a rare weekend episode featuring the biggest stunt in history as the village is ravaged by a deadly storm.

In celebration of the news, Emmerdale bosses released a new photo of the soap’s massive cast on Thursday as a slew of characters prepare to take center stage in the anniversary scenes.

As Emmerdale prepares to celebrate 50 years on screen, fans have been given a taste of the scenes to unfold, surrounding an unexpected storm that hits the village, putting many lives on the line.