Emmerdale beats rival soaps to win the Serial Drama award at the NTAs ahead of 50th anniversary
It was a great night for Emmerdale as it won the Serial Drama Award at the 2022 National Television Awards on Thursday.
The ITV soap has faced stiff competition from rival soap operas EastEnders and Coronations Street, as well as Australian contender Neighbours, for the coveted prize.
It comes as the long-running soap prepares to celebrate its incredible 50th anniversary later this month.
Congratulations! It was a great night for Emmerdale as it took home the Serial Drama Award at the 2022 National Television Awards on Thursday night
The award was the last of the evening, with actress Olivia Bromley – who plays Dawn Taylor – receiving the award.
She said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, it means the world to us, especially this year – our 50th year of Emmerdale.
‘We are so proud to take this home to Yorkshire. This is for everyone back home in the north who has worked so hard. On to the next fifty.’
Earlier in the evening, the cast and crew were surprised by a video of King Charles III.
Chuffed: The award was the last of the night, with actress Olivia Bromley – who plays Dawn Taylor – taking the award
Grateful: ‘She said ‘Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us, it means the world to us, especially this year – our 50th year of Emmerdale’
The monarch said: ‘I am delighted to help celebrate Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary. I’m afraid I’m old enough to remember it being called Emmerdale Farm.
“It’s a testament to the production team that it has since become an important British institution and a major British export.
What makes Emmerdale so special is that it has stayed true to the vision of the original writer who wanted to show that farming is not just a job, it is a whole way of life.
Happy days: ;We are so proud to bring this home to Yorkshire. This is for everyone back home in the north who has worked so hard. On to the next fifty’
What an evening: the stars looked delighted with their prize
Surprise: earlier in the evening cast and crew were surprised by a video of King Charles III
‘Emmerdale continues to paint daily what life is like for those who work the land and protect our precious countryside.
‘It also addresses the long-term sustainability of the way we produce our food.
“It is only right that the National Television Awards recognize the tremendous contribution that Emmerdale has made and I hope viewers join me in celebrating its 50th anniversary and wish it an equally successful future.”
Winner: Meanwhile, there was double celebration for the Yorkshire-based soap as Mark Charnock received the Serial Drama Performance award for his role as Marlon Dingle
Unbelievable: The actor received a lot of applause for his portrayal of the chief’s recovery from a stroke
Meanwhile, there was double celebration for the Yorkshire-based soap as Mark Charnock received the Serial Drama Performance award for his role as Marlon Dingle.
As he went on stage to get his gong, the actor said, ‘So, just follow the king! The three actresses, their work is off the scale, extraordinary work. I want to thank everyone at Emmerdale.
“Each script was this heartbreaking gift, the Stroke Association being so helpful. It feels like an important journey we have taken to raise awareness. I want to thank the audience, I didn’t think I would have a chance to win this.
Celebrations: It comes as the long-running soap prepares to celebrate its incredible 50th anniversary later this month
“You caught me off guard by voting for me. I’m going to take this away and stare at it for an eternity.”
The actor received much applause for his portrayal of the chief’s recovery from a stroke.
Mark took on his opponent Paige Sandhu, as well as Ronnie’s Gillian Wright and Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a one-hour special on Sunday, October 16.
Exciting: Emmerdale celebrates its 50th anniversary with an hour-long special on Sunday, October 16, with bosses marking the news by releasing a new cast snap
Marking half a century to the day since its first episode aired in 1972, the soap will air a rare weekend episode featuring the biggest stunt in history as the village is ravaged by a deadly storm.
In celebration of the news, Emmerdale bosses released a new photo of the soap’s massive cast on Thursday as a slew of characters prepare to take center stage in the anniversary scenes.
As Emmerdale prepares to celebrate 50 years on screen, fans have been given a taste of the scenes to unfold, surrounding an unexpected storm that hits the village, putting many lives on the line.
THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022
NEW DRAMA
heart stopper
This is going to hurt
Time
Trigger Point – WINNER
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
The masked singer
AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: In my head
RETURN DRAMA
Bridgerton
Call the midwife
Peaky Blinders – WINNER
The divorce
TV PRESENTER
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox – WINNER
Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs
The Great British Bake Off
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – WINNER
task master
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale – WINNER
Neighbors
EXPERT
Jay Blades
Caleb Cooper
Martin Lewis – WINNER
Sir David Attenborough
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
QUIZ GAME SHOW
Beat the Chasers – WINNER
In for a cent
Michael McIntyre’s Wheel
The 1% Club
RISING STAR
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER
DAY
casual women
The pursuit
The repair shop
This morning – WINNER
COMEDY
After Life- WINNER
Derry Girls
don’t go out
Sex education
TALENT SHOW RIGHT
Anton Du Beke – WINNER
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul