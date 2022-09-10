Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with wife Kate Brooks

Michelle Hardwick has celebrated her three-year anniversary with wife Kate Brooks by sharing several beloved throwback snaps.

The 46-year-old Emmerdale star tied the knot with her other TV producer at a lavish wedding reception at Graceland in Memphis in 2019.

The actress, who is due to give birth in December, shared photos of their wedding day on her Instagram account.

Couple: Michelle Hardwick celebrated her three-year anniversary with wife Kate Brooks by sharing several throwback snaps

Michelle also shared a look back at the couple on the day of the birth of their child Teddy, when she described Kate as her “darling.”

She wrote: ‘Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife and the best mommy ever.

“We love you the whole world and more. On to our next adventures dear.’

Stylish: The Emmerdale star, 46, tied the knot with her other TV producer at a lavish wedding reception at Graceland in Memphis in 2019

Baby: Michelle also shared a look back at the couple on the day of the birth of their child Teddy, describing Kate as her ‘darling’

Sweet: She wrote: ‘Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife and the best mommy ever. “We love you the whole world and more. On to our next adventures baby

The post comes after Michelle revealed she is expecting a girl with wife Kate, 39, during a live televised gender reveal last month.

The soap star shared the exciting news on ITV’s Loose Women, saying: ‘So baby number two is a little girl.’

Michelle, who is best known for playing Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap, revealed she’s been dealing with ‘quite a bit of morning sickness!’

Congratulations! Michelle revealed last month that she was expecting a girl with wife Kate Brooks on Loose Women alongside their son Teddy

The couple welcomed son Teddy in October 2020 and joined them on the show to reveal the good news.

Michelle and Kate revealed that their donor is also Teddy’s biological father and he is open to meeting the kids when they are 18 if they want to see him.

The happy couple brought the adorable Teddy along to celebrate the live gender reveal.

Michelle and her producer wife Emmerdale went on to discuss their marriage.

Exciting: The Emmerdale actress shared the exciting news on the ITV show, saying: ‘So baby number two is a little girl’

wedding bells! Michelle and her Emmerdale-producing wife continued to talk about their marriage after they eloped to Memphis

The couple, who fled to Memphis before their wedding, said, “Looking at where we are, we’ve been married for almost three years.”

The TV appearance comes after Michelle announced on Instagram last month that she was expecting her second child with wife Kate.

She shared her “super exciting” news with her followers while posting a sweet snap of Teddy.

Michelle revealed that she can “almost have a cup of tea resting on my stomach” because she is “20 weeks today.”

Michelle shared a photo of a screen with the words ‘COMING THIS WINTER…Baby Brooks #2’ in pink letters.

Candid: Michelle and Kate have revealed that their donor is also Teddy’s biological father and he is open to meeting the kids when they are 18 if they want to see him

Gift: The panel gave the couple a small loose ladies onesie for their new baby

Under the TV, their son was seen raising his hands and grinning excitedly.

Michelle wrote: ‘We are super excited about our wonderful news! I’m 20 weeks today and can almost put a cup of tea on my stomach #bigbrother.’

The pair revealed to OK! Magazine in which they hoped to expand their family and Michelle added that she would like to meet Teddy’s biological father to thank him.

Michelle said: ‘When Teddy is 18 he can find out who his father is and we would support him immensely.

“I would like to meet him and say, ‘Thank you so much for letting us be parents and giving us the most beautiful boy.'”