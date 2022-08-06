Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies suddenly at the age of 31 while visiting family in California 

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has died aged 31.

The onscreen star was visiting family in California at the time of his death, and his sister Amy Kelly confirmed the sad news.

Sam died on Tuesday and his family and friends have started a JustGiving page in an effort to raise the £17,000 needed to repatriate his body from the US.

According to the Yorkshire PostAmy said, “Sam was a whirlwind, a unique character to say the least.

“He genuinely cared about others and was a very sensitive soul. It is clear from the tributes we have received that he touched the hearts of so many.”

His friend Lewis Matthews added: “Sam was a “true Duracell bunny” with a seemingly endless supply of energy and love.

“He delighted the audience with his charm, humor and his amazing musical skills.”