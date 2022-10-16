Emmanuel the online emu star is at death's door after avian flu strikes his Florida farm

What is bird flu?

Bird flu, or bird flu, is a contagious type of flu that spreads among bird species, but can rarely jump to humans.

It is an infectious disease of birds caused by a variant of the standard influenza A virus.

Bird flu is unique in that it can be transmitted directly from birds to humans.

There are 15 different strains of the virus. It is the H5N1 strain that infects humans and causes death.

Humans can catch bird flu directly through close contact with live infected birds, and those who work with infected chickens are most at risk.

Like human flu, there are many strains of bird flu:

The current outbreak in birds in the US is H5N1.

Where has it been seen in the US?

To date, H5N1 virus has been found in US commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 36 states. There is only one documented human case of HPAI in the United States.

How deadly is the virus?

Mortality rates for bird flu in humans have been estimated to be as high as 50 percent.

But because transmission to humans is so rare, about 500 bird flu deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization since 1997.

Can it be transmitted from birds to humans?

Cases of bird-to-human transmission are rare and are not usually spread by human-to-human transmission.

Bird flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird or the body of one.

This may include:

touching infected birds

touching excrement or bedding

killing or preparing infected poultry for cooking

Professor Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, said: ‘Transmission of bird flu to humans is rare as it requires direct contact between an infected, usually dead, bird and the person concerned.

“It is a risk for the health workers who are charged with disposing of carcasses after an outbreak, but the virus does not spread generally and poses a small threat.

‘It doesn’t behave like the seasonal flu we’re used to.

“Despite the current heightened concern about viruses, there is no risk to chicken meat or eggs and no need for public alarm.”

Recent outbreak

About 38 million birds in domestic flocks have died in outbreaks of bird flu since the beginning of February.

A USDA tally said 780,000 birds in commercial flocks died from HPAI or were culled so far in May, compared with 1.49 million birds in February, 20.96 million in March and 14.73 million in April.

But as summer approaches the horizon, data from the US Department of Agriculture suggests that the threat of the spread will diminish as we welcome warmer weather.

The last detection of HPAI was during the 2014-15 epidemic, one of the worst animal disease outbreaks in US history. It caused about 43 million laying hens and hens to die, along with 7.4 million turkeys.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of bird flu usually take three to five days to appear with the most common creature: