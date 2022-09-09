Emmanuel Macron’s touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Emmanuel Macron broke official protocol yesterday to pay a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in English.

The French president praised the “wisdom and empathy” of the monarch at the Elysée Palace in Paris, adding: “we all feel a void.”

‘She was your queen to you. To us she was the queen,” the French leader said on social media during the three-minute speech. ‘Elizabeth II mastered our language, loved our culture and touched our hearts. From her coronation she knew and spoke to all our presidents. No other country had the privilege of welcoming her as often as we have.’

Mr Macron delivered the speech in front of the French and EU flags, as well as a Union Jack. The British flag only appears on the Elysee when a dignitary from the UK is present.

Mr Macron sat near the Queen during the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth on 5 June 2019

President Joe Biden, pictured with his wife Jill, signed a condolence book at the White House

Even members of the New York Yankees stood during a minute of silence before their game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium

Members of a ballet company laid flowers in front of the British embassy in Tokyo

Mr Macron delivered his speech in English while standing in front of the flags of France, the EU and the UK

The French daily Le Figaro carried the headline ‘Goodbye to the Queen’, praising her as ‘a rock to her kingdom’ after seven decades of dedicated public service. It praised Her Majesty’s mastery of the French language and her ‘old-fashioned elegance’.

‘Let’s face it,’ said a front-page editorial, ‘the willingly rebellious French, heir to a people who once executed their king, often found themselves secretly admiring her dignity and perhaps even envious of this land whose the queen was a remarkable woman. .’

The left-wing Liberation newspaper featured an elegant black-and-white photo of the Queen in her early years, draped in a black cape, and the headline “England’s Sorrow” on its front page.

“A universal icon, she has gone through a century of history without ever weakening, without ever giving up,” the paper said.

On the cover of a special edition of the glossy celebrity magazine Paris Match, the Queen’s death was described as ‘the end of a world’.

In Germany, the best-selling daily Bild wrote ‘the world cries for the queen’, while the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said the monarch ‘encapsulated normality and devotion to duty’.

Sydney commemorated the Queen by projecting her image onto the world-famous opera house

The Milan-based Corriere della Sera newspaper described Her Majesty as “a leader par excellence.” “Elizabeth II has always remained true to herself, even to the point where she sometimes seemed estranged from the present,” wrote the right-wing daily.

The affection felt in these hours shows that it is not always necessary to be fashionable in order to earn esteem and sympathy. Leaders and politicians – not just in Britain – should keep this in mind.’

Spain’s El Pais said the Queen “maintained the neutrality that ensured the continuity of the British crown” for more than 70 years. De Telegraaf called the 12-year-old great-grandmother ‘a worldwide icon’. The headline on the front page was “A Queen in the Hearts of the Whole World.”

The newspaper’s editor-in-chief said the monarch was ‘a rock in the surf’ for many Britons in ‘turbulent times’.

De Volkskrant said the Queen was ‘like a grandmother and mother to the British’, adding: ‘She was always there for the people, in good and bad times.’

The right-wing Belgian daily Le Soir wrote on its front page that she was simply ‘the queen of the century’. “Is this the end of an era?” the newspaper asked.

‘The fact that the Queen survived everything and everyone provided proof that the world’s house of cards could shake, but would never collapse. What now?’

The Australian Sydney Morning Herald claimed that ‘the world’s most famous and admired woman leaves behind a broken and fraying kingdom’.

In a report from London, the newspaper said the Queen’s death was “a hammer blow to the British psyche.”

Monuments and public buildings across Australia were lit up with images of Her Majesty after a 96 gun salute in Canberra. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the tribute “reflected the light she brought to so many.” But some Republicans refused to wait until the official mourning period was over before calling on Australia to dump the royal family.

“Our thoughts are with her family and everyone who loved her. Now Australia must move forward,” Adam Bandt, leader of the Australian Greens Party, said on Twitter.

Chinese President Xi Jinping lamented the Queen’s passing, saying, “Her death is a great loss to the British people.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, “Britain extended its hand of reconciliation to Germany, and the hand of reconciliation was also the Queen’s hand.” He called a state visit by the Queen to West Germany in 1965 “one of the most important and powerful symbols” of post-war friendship.

…except Putin’s mouthpiece

Vladimir Putin propagandist Margarita Simonyan has lashed out at the worldwide outpouring of tribute to the Queen, saying her death has received too much attention.

The 42-year-old boss of the Kremlin-backed RT channel sent the bizarre message on her Telegram channel late on Thursday evening.

“Colleagues, let’s end with the amount of news about the Queen,” wrote Miss Simonyan. ‘She died. Well, rest in peace. We’re all going to die.’ The self-proclaimed journalist’s channel has been banned in most of the EU for spreading fake news and conspiracy theories.

The RIA news agency, another Kremlin spokesman, suggested the country’s future was in doubt.

“The Queen’s death casts doubt on the existence of the United Kingdom,” it claimed.

The Kremlin confirmed that Putin would not travel to Britain for the funeral.