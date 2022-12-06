Emmanuel Macron ‘doesn’t doubt’ France will beat England World Cup clash

<!–

The match between France and England is well and truly after Emmanuel Macron today predicted that Des Bleus will beat the Three Lions in the World Cup quarter-final.

The French president was extremely confident in France’s chances, telling national radio that “I have no doubt that we are going to win.”

Macron, an ardent Marseille supporter, correctly predicted France’s victory over Poland and even guessed the score and scorers.

But he refused to be swayed by the result against England, saying he would give a prediction closer to Saturday’s game.

England, meanwhile, swept Senegal 3-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka to set up a scintillating quarter-final clash.

The two nations, historical enemies, have never before met in the knockout stages of an international soccer tournament.

France, the defending champions, come into the match as favourites, but England actually have the most impressive record in this tournament: they have yet to lose a game and have a higher goal difference.

Both teams have many of the same strengths and weaknesses: prolific attack fueled by fast wingers, a good midfield, with defense their potential weak point.

Much will depend on his younger talents, particularly Mbappé, who looks like the best player in the world in the games he has played for France so far.

But England have their own promising youngsters in the form of Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

And they may have a secret weapon in right-back Kyle Walker, who has experience playing against Mbappé and is likely to be given the task of keeping him quiet.

The clash is without a doubt the most high-profile match Qatar’s calendar has featured so far and, had the draw gone any other way, it could easily have been a final unto itself.

For that reason, whoever emerges victorious will almost certainly be considered the favorite to lift the trophy.