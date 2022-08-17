Emma Willis shows off her trim physique in a black sports bra

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emma Willis showed fans how she maintains her fabulous figure as she shared a clip of a grueling 8am workout on her Instagram Stories.

The 46-year-old TV host shared the workout clip on her social media, tagging her trainer and a smiley selfie of the two together.

Emma, ​​who went makeup-free and wore her hair back, wore a black sports bra with shorts while showing off her slim physique.

Wow! Emma Willis showed fans how she maintains her fabulous figure as she shared a clip of a grueling 8am workout on her Instagram Stories

Emma stood atop a reformer pilates machine as she was put to the test by the trainer in a clip, captioned, ‘8 Hour Session. Who am I anyway?’

The duo clearly ended the session in good spirits, when Emma posted a glowing selfie on her Stories, writing, “The sweetest punisher you could ever meet.”

Hours later, the Voice host didn’t look so happy when she shared a photo after being soaked in the rain.

Work hard, play hard: The TV host, 46, shared the workout clip on her social media, tagging her trainer and a smiley selfie of the two together

Emma was recently photographed enjoying a romantic getaway with her husband of 14, Matt Willis, whom she tied the knot in 2008.

They are parents to Isabelle, 13, Ace, 10, and Trixie, six.

Matt asked Emma the question in 2007 after dating for two years, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

Pals: The duo clearly ended the session on a high note, when Emma posted a glowing selfie on her Stories, writing: ‘The sweetest punisher you could ever meet’

Last year, the musician spoke candidly about his sobriety, revealing that he never hid the fact that his three children don’t drink, saying, “I really don’t want to fool them.”

Matt made the decision to stop drinking for “a few months into Isabelle’s life” and described the birth of his daughter as a “light bulb” moment.

The Busted star explained: “I remember looking at her and saying, ‘Oh no…I misunderstood everything.'” Suddenly everything revolved around this little thing that needed us so much.”

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, the doting dad also shared that while his kids “have never known him to drink,” they’ve “found he doesn’t,” and “he’s been very open” about why he does. doesn’t, and so it’s ‘not really a problem’.

Matt, who stopped drinking for good a few months into Isabelle’s life, added that he and his children have talked about his past and that his children understand why their father made the decision to get sober.

Oh no! Hours later, the Voice host didn’t look so happy when she shared a photo after being soaked in the rain

“They know what I’m talking about,” Matt said.

Matt – who told the publication he’s always wanted to be a father, ever since he was a “little boy” – has struggled with addiction since a young age and entered rehab in 2008, just weeks before his wedding.

Matt also candidly revealed that he still struggles with temptation, acknowledging that it only takes “one slip to ruin it all.”

He also shared that Emma’s father Steve is his go-to when it comes to parenting advice, explaining that his father-in-law is an “incredible man.”