Emma Weymouth wows in a black midi dress at Kate Moss’ new wellness brand launch in London

Emma Weymouth looked nothing short of sensational as she attended an intimate dinner at The Twenty Two in London on Tuesday night.

The Marchioness of Bath, 36, wowed in a sheer black paneled midi dress that flashed her tight midriff.

The garment sported a thigh-high split and revealed Emma’s long pins and a dazzling dazzling detail around her waist.

Dressed to impress: Emma Weymouth looked nothing short of sensational as she attended an intimate dinner at The Twenty Two in London on Tuesday night

The model elevated her body in a pair of black pointed toe heels and styled her long dark brown locks poker straight.

The event celebrated the launch of supermodel Kate Moss’ new skincare and wellness brand Cosmoss.

The Marchioness married Viscount Weymouth Ceawlin Thynn, 48, in June 2013, and the couple share sons John, six, and Henry, four.

The boys’ official titles are the Honorable John Alexander Ladi Thynn and the Honorable Henry Richard Isaac Thynn.

Dazzling: The Marchioness of Bath, 36, wowed in a sheer black paneled midi dress that flashed her tight midriff

On her wedding day, Emma became the first black Marchioness in British history.

But in November, Emma said she doesn’t want her skin color to be a “defining feature” and to be a reluctant role model after becoming Britain’s first black Marchioness.

The Marchioness, the daughter of a Nigerian oil tycoon, appeared on the cover of Tatler in November 2021 and talked about her grand plans for her family’s Longleat estate.

Looks good: The garment sported a thigh-high split and revealed Emma’s long pins and a dazzling dazzling detail around her waist

In the interview, she said she had a “responsibility” for the upkeep of the estate.

She added: ‘I aspire to a future where [my skin colour] is not a defining characteristic.’

In the past, Emma has also talked about raising her sons on the Longleat Estate, which contains a huge wildlife park.

In 2014, she told Hello! magazine that her eldest son John received a varied education living near animals.

She said: ‘He learned to roar by being around the lions in Longleat safari park and the animatronic dinosaurs. He can also make monkey noises.’