Emma Weymouth shows off her leggy physique in a red mini dress at British Fashion Awards afterparty

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emma Weymouth put on a leggy show in a striking red dress as she headed to the British Fashion Awards after-party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Monday.

The Marchioness of Bath, 36, turned heads when she transformed into the bright, halter-neck number.

The socialite tightened her waist with a dazzling silver and red belt and carried her belongings in a coordinated clutch.

Unbelievable: Emma Weymouth donned leggy in a striking red dress as she headed to the British Fashion Awards after party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Monday

The former Strictly star added inches to her slim frame in a pair of bright sparkly heels and accessorized the look with dazzling earrings.

To up the glamour, Emma opted for a luminous makeup palette with a bold red lipstick and shimmering eyeshadow.

Earlier in the evening, Emma made an impact in a pale gold sequin dress with a long fuzzy mermaid tail as she posed on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.

The star turned heads in the glamorous dress she paired with sky-high gold heels.

Dressed to impress: The Marchioness of Bath, 36, turned heads when she transformed into the bright halterneck number

She styled her long locks into loose waves that she pulled over one shoulder to reveal a pair of criss-cross earrings.

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

Leggy view: The socialite cinched her waist with a dazzling silver and red belt and carried her belongings in a coordinated clutch

Stunning: Emma added inches to her slim frame in a pair of bright sparkly heels and accessorized the look with dazzling earrings

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year award recognizes the global impact of a model that has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

Turning heads: Earlier in the evening, Emma stunned in a pale gold sequin dress with a long fuzzy mermaid tail as she posed on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall