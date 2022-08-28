Emma Watson steps out with Sir Philip Green’s son Brandon in Venice

Emma Watson cut a chic figure when she recently joined new beauty Brandon Green for a beautiful day in Venice.

The actress, 32, and the 29-year-old son of disgraced tycoon Sir Philip Green looked up close as they took in Italy’s scenic sights.

Emma wore a cream and pink floral summer dress with a slit at the thigh, paired with leather boots and black socks.

Duo: Emma Watson cut a chic figure when she recently joined new beauty Brandon Green for a beautiful day in Venice

Her locks were styled in soft waves and she wore chic shades.

Brandon wore a navy blue T-shirt, blue pants and sneakers while carrying two bags,

Emma was seen smiling as she and Brandon boarded a water taxi, enjoying some frozen grapes.

Emma and Brandon were first photographed together last September when they got off a helicopter in Battersea, London.

Holiday: Emma wore a cream and pink floral summer dress with a thigh split, paired with leather boots and black socks

New love interest: The actress, 32, and 29-year-old son of disgraced tycoon Sir Philip Green, got up close as they enjoyed Italy’s scenic sights

Chic: Her locks were styled in soft waves and she wore chic shades

Stylish: Emma looked as chic as ever while enjoying her summer vacation

On trend: Emma cut a typically stylish figure while strolling with Brandon

Hand in hand: The couple was seen holding hands as Brandon helped Emma into a water taxi

It was previously revealed by The Daily Mail that Brandon has very different career aspirations than his father, instead sharing Emma’s interest in the environment.

A source said he was invested in saving the planet after his father’s Arcadia Group empire – which included Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton – collapsed.

They confirmed: ‘He became very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans. He does a lot of charity work with both Prince Albert’s foundation in Monaco and Princess Charlene’s.

Couple: Emma and Brandon were first photographed together last September as they got off a helicopter in London’s Battersea

Smile: Emma looked cheerful as she enjoyed a frozen treat

Environment: The Daily Mail previously revealed that Brandon has very different career aspirations than his father, instead sharing Emma’s interest in the environment

Relaxed: Emma looked chic as she took in Italy’s scenic sights

“He loves fitness and is involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He regularly does beach cleanups and does everything he can to help.’

Meanwhile, Sir Philip is known for his lavish lifestyle, which includes polluting superyachts and private jets.

The magnate, who is worth £910 million according to The Sunday Times Rich List, and his wife Tina are said to have owned a number of yachts. The largest, a 90-meter superyacht called the Lionheart, is worth over £100 million.

Their relationship comes after Emma’s divorce from businessman Leo Robinton, who bears a striking resemblance to her new beau.

The Harry Potter star was in a relationship with California entrepreneur Leo from August 2019 until their split two years ago.

While it looks like she’s a happy couple now, Emma previously said she’s content with “self-partnering.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ story,” she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took a long time, but I’m happy [being single]. I call it self-partnership.’

She also revealed that when it comes to love, dating apps were “not on the map.” Instead, she relies on friends from college and “beyond the movies.” “My friends are really good at tricking me,” she continued.