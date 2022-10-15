Emma Watson shares a heartfelt tribute to Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane after his death at aged 72

Emma Watson took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt tribute to her Harry Potter colleague Robbie Coltrane.

The late actor, who played gamekeeper Hagrid in the franchise, passed away on Friday, October 14 at the age of 72 — with a torrent of tributes pouring in for the star.

Hermione Granger actress Emma, ​​32, shared a sweet photo of the couple as she remembered his ‘warmth’, his ‘laughter’ and his ‘hugs’.

The pair starred side by side in the Harry Potter franchise between 2001 and 2011, meeting when Emma was just ten years old.

In a lengthy adoration to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane. Robbie was the nicest uncle I ever had, but most of all he was very caring and compassionate to me as a child and adult.

“His talent was so immense that it made sense that he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his genius.

“Robbie, if I can ever be so nice to me on a movie set, I promise I’ll do it in your name and in your memory.

Formerly: The pair starred side by side in the Harry Potter franchise between 2001 and 2011, meeting when Emma was just ten years old (L-R) Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane and Tom Felton pictured in 2002

“Know how much I love and admire you. I will really miss your kindness, your nicknames, your warmth, your smile and your hugs.

“You made us a family. Know that you were that for us. There was no better Hagrid. You’ve made it a pleasure to be Hermione.’

Co-stars such as Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton also rushed to social media to offer their condolences and tributes, while Harry Potter author JK Rowling saluted the actor as “A complete one-off.”

Characters: Emma, ​​who played Hermione (left), explained that there was ‘no better Hagrid’ (Robbie pictured right in character)

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright had announced his death Friday night, describing the late actor as a “unique talent” as she explained that he had passed away earlier that day.

She added: “Please respect the privacy of Robbie’s family at this poignant time.”

As she explained, “For me personally, I will remember him as an enduringly loyal customer. Not only was he a great actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I will miss him.

“He leaves behind his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

Robbie was rumored to have had serious health problems earlier this year after being forced to withdraw from Comic Con in London for medical reasons in June.

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing Hogwarts’ beloved gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the ITV drama.

He was awarded an OBE for services to drama in the 2006 honor roll.