Emma Watson revives her iconic pixie cut as she becomes the new face of Prada Beauty

In 2010, she chopped off her hair for the first time and debuted the edgy look.

And in stunning photos released Friday, Emma Watson, 32, revived her iconic pixie cut as she became the new face of Prada Beauty, praising “femininity that defies convention.”

The Harry Potter actress – who was last seen sporting long locks on August 6 – looked incredible in the artistic photos Harley Weir captured for the upcoming fragrance, Paradoxe, with stripped skin makeup interspersed with bold eyeliner.

Emma radiates confidence in the striking photos, with the star dressed in a bright orange number and adorned with silver Prada Symbole earrings.

In another image, she can be seen wrapped in a dark brown leather jacket and getting her new locks and high fashion makeup pulled.

Emma said of her new appointment: ‘Prada has always moved beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is known for a femininity that defies convention.

“It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels really real and relevant.”

Before and after: In the photo on the left on July 4; Pictured at right in the new Prada Beauty campaign

And in a press release Prada Beauty states: ‘Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman.

She is the epitome of feminine modernity, a celebration of feminine multidimensionality across the globe. Sophisticated, fiercely feminine, intensely intellectual.

She is everything and the opposite. Always running for the next version of himself.’

Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager, said: ‘Emma Watson possesses a powerful elegance and a perceptive, committed spirit, committed to positive evolution – the perfect embodiment of Prada’s new feminine fragrance.

“Her extensive body of work, from acting to activism, is beyond inspiring, each a sign of her authenticity and ability to inspire emotion and speak to a young, engaged generation demanding authenticity.”

Back in the day, Emma went from pre-teen screen queen to full-fledged style maven at age 20 when she quit the Harry Potter franchise and cut off all her hair.

She told Metro at the time: “I haven’t been allowed to experiment with dyeing and cutting my hair like most teenagers.

‘I also felt, yes, I’m 20, I’m not a little girl anymore. I had been working on Harry Potter for ten years, so I had to somehow mark the end of it. I needed a drastic change and that’s what cultivation was all about.’

Emma was simultaneously chosen as the new face of Burberry at the time, and so began her transformation from child star to Hollywood leading lady.

In 2012, she told: The independent of her pixie cut: ‘That haircut made me realize how subjective everyone’s opinion is. Some people loved it and some people just thought I lost my s**t.

“All I can do is follow my instincts because I will never please everyone. Now that I’m older, and since I’ve cut all my hair, I feel a little more free to try different things.”