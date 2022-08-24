Emma Watson puts on a flirty display with Brandon Green, the son of controversial tycoon Sir Philip

They have been spotted strolling hand in hand through the romantic streets of Venice.

And Emma Watson put on a flirty display with Brandon Green, the son of controversial business magnate Sir Philip, as the pair continued their Italian break on Wednesday.

The actress, 32, and her new beau, 29, enjoyed a day out at the city’s contemporary art and culture venue, The Fondazione Prada.

Emma provided summer chic in a gorgeous midi dress with blue flowers, a sweetheart neckline and a low back.

Brandon opted for a bright pink T-shirt and black pants with a large padded backpack.

The pair chatted outside the venue’s steps before boarding one of the many taxi boats in town.

Emma and Brandon were first photographed together last September when they got off a helicopter in Battersea, London.

It was previously revealed by The Daily Mail that Brandon has very different career aspirations than his father, instead sharing Emma’s interest in the environment.

A source said he was invested in saving the planet after his father’s Arcadia Group empire – which included Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton – collapsed.

They confirmed: ‘He became very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans. He does a lot of charity work with both Prince Albert’s foundation in Monaco and Princess Charlene’s.

“He loves fitness and is involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He regularly does beach cleanups and does everything he can to help.’

Meanwhile, Sir Philip is known for his lavish lifestyle, which includes polluting superyachts and private jets.

The magnate, who is worth £910 million according to The Sunday Times Rich List, and his wife Tina are said to have owned a number of yachts. The largest, a 90-meter superyacht called the Lionheart, is worth over £100 million.

Their relationship comes after Emma’s divorce from businessman Leo Robinton, who bears a striking resemblance to her new beau.

The Harry Potter star was in a relationship with California entrepreneur Leo from August 2019 until their split two years ago.

While it looks like she’s a happy couple now, Emma previously said she’s content with “self-partnering.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ story,” she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took a long time, but I’m happy [being single]. I call it self-partnership.’

She also revealed that when it comes to love, dating apps were “not on the map.” Instead, she relies on friends from college and “beyond the movies.” “My friends are really good at tricking me,” she continued.

Watched: A source said he was invested in saving the planet after his father’s Arcadia Group empire – which included Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton – collapsed