Emma Watson looks spellbound on Venice break with son of tycoon Sir Philip Green

Hand in hand in Venice, this is Emma Watson and the son of the magnate who seems to have bewitched her.

The image appears to confirm the long-rumored romance between the Harry Potter star and Brandon Green, the son of controversial businessman Sir Philip Green.

Miss Watson, 32, wore a red and white dress with black sandals when she boarded a boat in the Italian city earlier this month with Mr Green, 29.

A source previously told the Daily Mail that he had “courted” the actress, who played Hermione Granger.

They were first photographed together last September when they got off a helicopter in Battersea, London.

Miss Watson is said to have surprised friends with her relationship with Mr Green. It follows her divorce from businessman Leo Robinton after two years.

While she appears to be a happy couple now, Miss Watson previously said she is content with “self-partnering.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ story,” she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took a long time, but I’m happy [being single]. I call it self-partnership.’

Wow! In stunning photos released Friday, Emma Watson, 32, revived her iconic pixie cut as she became the new face of Prada Beauty, praising ‘femininity that defies convention’

She also revealed that when it comes to love, dating apps were “not on the map.” Instead, she relies on friends from college and “beyond the movies.” “My friends are really good at tricking me,” she continued.

It comes as Miss Watson was revealed as the face of Prada’s latest fragrance campaign.

The fashion house posted an image of the actress sporting a pixie cut — and said Miss Watson would make her directorial debut with a short film ahead of the campaign’s launch.

Gorgeous: The actress looked incredible in the artistic photos Harley Weir captured for the new fragrance Paradoxe, with stripped skin makeup interspersed with bold eyeliner

Before and after: In the photo on the left on July 4; Pictured at right in the new Prada Beauty campaign

Quirky: Emma posed in various garments from the designer label

Mr Green – who was on Tatler’s ‘most eligible’ list in 2014 – was once spotted playfully patting Kate Moss’ bum while on holiday in St Barts.

Miss Watson is an outspoken environmentalist and Mr Green has also tried to live up to his last name.

A source previously said he invested in saving the planet after his father’s Arcadia Group empire – which included Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton – collapsed.

“He became very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans,” they said. “He does a lot of charity work with both Prince Albert of Monaco’s foundation and Princess Charlene’s foundation.

“He loves fitness and is involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He regularly does beach cleanups and does everything he can to help.’

Will Philip, Brandon Green’s fast-fashion mogul dad meet Emma Watson’s eco-standards?

She has been advocating for environmental issues for years.

So you can’t help but wonder what Emma Watson thinks about the green credentials of the family of the man she appears to be dating.

Brandon Green is the son of Sir Philip – the fast fashion tycoon behind the Arcadia Group. His empire collapsed in 2020 after sales were “severely impacted” by Covid.

Sir Philip is known for his lavish lifestyle, which includes polluting superyachts and private jets. The magnate, who is worth £910 million according to The Sunday Times Rich List, and his wife Tina are said to have owned a number of yachts. The largest, a 90-meter superyacht called the Lionheart, is worth over £100 million.

Sir Philip Green, Chloe Green and Brandon Green pictured at London Fashion Week 2016

Sir Philip also reportedly took delivery of a Gulfstream G650ER private jet in 2016 for an estimated £46 million.

His business decisions are also controversial. Sir Philip faced calls to be stripped of his knighthood after selling BHS for just £1 in 2015. A year later it went bankrupt with a pension deficit of £571 million.

It all seems a long way from eco-warrior actress Miss Watson.

She hid her favorite books on climate activism around Glasgow during last year’s COP26 summit.

Miss Watson also spoke about the importance of sustainability in fashion. She has chosen ethically sourced garments for the red carpet – the antithesis of the relatively cheap and lavish creations of Sir Philip’s former Topshop brand.