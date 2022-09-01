Emma Watson keeps it casual as she enjoys Venetian getaway with Sir Philip Green’s son Brandon

Emma Watson kept it casual as she soaked up the sun on her Venetian holiday last week with her new boyfriend, Sir Philip Green’s son Brandon.

The smiling actress, 32, sported a leggy display in jeans and an orange and white Lotto vintage daytime vest.

She was carrying her essentials in a large brown handbag and holding a cream baseball cap in one hand as she boarded a water taxi with Brandon and a member of staff lent her a hand on the boat.

Emma stayed comfortable in a pair of white trainers and was complemented by a pair of gold drop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace.

She fashioned her dark brown locks into a loose ponytail, with loose locks around her face, and showed off her fresh face.

The Harry Potter star was joined by the 29-year-old son of disgraced tycoon Sir Philip Green, who cut a relaxed figure in black shorts and a gray Nike T-shirt.

He completed his athletic outfit with a pair of black sneakers and tucked his golden locks under a black baseball cap.

The new couple had enjoyed a game of tennis before being spotted boarding a water taxi as they explored the Italian city.

Emma and Brandon were first photographed together last September when they got off a helicopter in Battersea, London.

It was previously revealed by The Daily Mail that Brandon has very different career aspirations than his father, instead sharing Emma’s interest in the environment.

A source said he was invested in saving the planet after his father’s Arcadia Group empire – which included Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Burton – collapsed.

They confirmed: ‘He became very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans. He does a lot of charity work with both Prince Albert’s foundation in Monaco and Princess Charlene’s.

“He loves fitness and is involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He regularly does beach cleanups and does everything he can to help.’

Meanwhile, Sir Philip is known for his lavish lifestyle, which includes polluting superyachts and private jets.

The magnate, who is worth £910 million according to The Sunday Times Rich List, and his wife Tina are said to have owned a number of yachts. The largest, a 90-meter superyacht called the Lionheart, is worth over £100 million.

Their relationship comes after Emma’s divorce from businessman Leo Robinton, who bears a striking resemblance to her new beau.

The Beauty And The Beast star was in a relationship with California entrepreneur Leo from August 2019 until their breakup two years ago.

While it looks like she’s a happy couple now, Emma previously said she’s content with “self-partnering.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ story,” she told Vogue in 2017. ‘It took a long time, but I’m happy [being single]. I call it self-partnership.’

She also revealed that when it comes to love, dating apps were “not on the map.” Instead, she relies on friends from college and “beyond the movies.”

“My friends are really good at tricking me,” she continued.