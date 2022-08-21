Emma Watson directs and stars in commercial for Prada Beauty’s Paradoxe refillable fragrance

On Sunday, Harry Potter alumnus Emma Watson officially made her directorial debut with her own directing commercial break for Prada Beauty’s Prada Paradoxe, the new refillable fragrance.

‘Why should I be framed? Boxes are always too small. I celebrate my imperfections. I do my days in joy,” the 32-year-old Paris-born Briton said in the voiceover.

‘Yes, sometimes I’m scared. But my dreams pull me to the other side. I am a partner with life itself. I’m never the same. But I’m always myself.’

London Grammar’s Lord It’s A Feeling from 2021 roared as Emma performed an interpretive dance while showing her multiple dimensions.

There is Watson, the artist, who paints a large canvas.

The outspoken one-minute, 30-second feminist ad featured a dramatic shot of her snorkeling to the surface.

Emma is also seen sitting in the middle of several computers wearing a virtual reality helmet.

It’s unclear what the Italian luxury fashion house’s new perfume actually smells like, as they haven’t released the list of ingredients yet.

‘When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it,’ Watson – who has 129.9 million followers on social media – wrote last Thursday.

“Months later, I can share with all of you the results of the faith they shared in me. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoy creating it.

“I could never have done this without my incredible team of employees. Thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion.’

The guest star Return to Hogwarts was last photographed on Monday as she strolled hand in hand in Venice with Sir Philip Green’s son Brandon Green, with whom she has been dating since September.

Emma is said to have previously romanticized with the likes of Chord Overstreet, Roberto Aguire, Will Adamowicz, George Craig, Rafael Cebrian and Leo Robinton.

Watson hasn’t had an acting gig since playing Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed 2019 remake of Little Women, which amassed $218.9 million at the worldwide box office.