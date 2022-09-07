Emma Watkins shares her secret farmyard obsession

<!–

Emma Watkins revealed on Wednesday the barnyard obsession she kept a secret from the world.

The former Yellow Wiggle, 32, who owns a property in the Southern Highlands with her partner Oliver Brian, has a deep love for goats.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, she said: ‘I’m the crazy goat lady and I’m happy with it.’

She continued, “I’ve always had an abundance of pets and goats in my house for a few years now.”

A proud adoptive mother of two goats named Strawberry and Cream, the children’s entertainer has a menagerie of animals, which also includes horses and rabbits.

It comes after she told Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies of The Morning Show on Tuesday that she never expected her new album to hit number 1 on the charts.

Since quitting the supergroup The Wiggles last year, the former Yellow Wiggle created a new character, Emma Memma, which she revealed in July.

Her alter ego still has Emma’s signature curly hair, but she dyed it red to match her bright orange dress and pink shirt.

“I don’t know if we ever expected to hit number one on the charts,” Emma said. ‘Especially because our media is about presenting visual communication.’

Emma continues: “We put our entire album on YouTube the same day we released the album on streaming and music services so that everyone can see the dance and sign language and through the music.”

She revealed that the most satisfying aspect of her new project is having children follow her lead by learning Auslan, the language of the deaf community in Australia.

“Parents filmed their children and sent them to us or showed us that their children learn sign language through videos,” explains Emma

“It’s been great to see some of the work we’ve done with friends and members of the deaf community here in Australia and abroad, encouraging us to use more sign language in our media for children.”

Looking back on her 11 years as the Yellow Wiggle, Emma acknowledged that she had joined an established brand.

Meanwhile, her new character Emma Memma has led her on a path of self-discovery by using sign language to break down barriers to the deaf community.

Her alter ego still has Emma’s signature curly hair, but she dyed it red to match her bright orange dress and pink shirt