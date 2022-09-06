Emma Watkins reveals how new project Emma Memma is inspiring children

<!–

Emma Watkins told Larry Emdur and The Morning Show host Kylie Gillies that she never expected her new album to hit number 1 on the charts.

Since quitting supergroup The Wiggles last year, the former Yellow Wiggle has created a new character, Emma Memma, which she revealed in July.

Her alter ego still has Emma’s signature curly hair, but she dyed it red to match her bright orange dress and pink shirt.

“I don’t know if we ever expected to hit number one on the charts,” Emma said.

‘Especially because our media is about presenting visual communication.’

Emma continues: “We put our entire album on YouTube the same day we released the album on streaming and music services so that everyone can see the dance and sign language and through the music.”

Emma revealed that the most satisfying aspect of her new project is having children follow her lead by learning Auslan, the language of the deaf community in Australia.

“Parents filmed their children and sent them to us or showed us that their children learn sign language through videos,” explains Emma

“It’s been great to see some of the work we’ve done with friends and members of the deaf community here in Australia and abroad, encouraging us to use more sign language in our media for children.”

Looking back on her 11 years as the Yellow Wiggle, Emma acknowledged that she had joined an established brand, while her new character Emma Memma led her on a path of self-discovery by using sign language to break down barriers to the deaf community.

“We’re starting a whole new chapter with this particular project,” said Emma.

“There’s something very liberating about bringing together passions I’ve had in dance and sign language for over 15 years.”

Emma continued: ‘And when I discovered that I’m signing with my friends in primary school, I now take that to the stage and screen for friends in Australia and abroad.’

According to official statistics, 1 in 6 Australians suffer from hearing loss, with approximately 30,000 Deaf Auslan users experiencing total hearing loss.

The World Federation of the Deaf has reported that as many as 20 percent of the entire world population (1.5 billion people) live with hearing loss, and 430 million of them have a disabling hearing loss.

Emma has donated her famous yellow Wiggles skivvy to her replacement Tsehay Hawkins and is promising a new range of Emma Memma merchandise in time for Christmas.

“It will come, probably around Christmas to begin with,” said Emma.

“We’ve already had such a nice response from overseas in Canada and America and New Zealand and Singapore, so we’re looking at the different sign languages ​​in different areas.”