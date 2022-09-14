Emma Watkins reveals her new role on Lego Masters Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emma Watkins has been busy expanding her career since she left The Wiggles last year and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The energetic kids entertainer, 32, revealed to her Instagram fans on Wednesday that she will soon be appearing on Channel Nine’s hit reality series Lego Masters Australia.

The ex-Wiggle will participate in the two-part ‘Brickmas Special’, which will air later this year.

Emma Watkins (pictured) revealed to her Instagram fans on Wednesday that she will soon be appearing on the hit reality series Lego Masters Australia for a two-part Christmas special

The famed entertainer posted a studio photo of her beaming on set alongside MasterChef’s Poh Ling Yeow, Home and Away star Lincoln Lewis and The Block’s Darren Palmer.

In the photo you can see Emma grinning from ear to ear in a floral dress.

“So excited to be joining @legomastersau in their Brickmas Special with some fun new friends,” she wrote alongside the image.

The famed entertainer posted a studio shot of her beaming on set alongside MasterChef’s Poh Ling Yeow (second from right), Home and Away star Lincoln Lewis (left) and The Block’s Darren Palmer (right)

Many of her 104,000 followers were quick to congratulate Emma.

One fan wrote that they were “so excited” for her, while another said “this will be unbelievable.”

It follows that Emma has been moving her career in new directions since she broke up with The Wiggles in October.

Emma was part of the iconic children’s group The Wiggles from 2010 – 2021

Since then, the former Yellow Wiggle has created a new character, Emma Memma, which she revealed in July.

Her alter ego still has Emma’s signature curly hair, but she dyed it red to match her bright orange dress and pink shirt.

Emma Memma uses sign language to communicate and Watkins has said she hopes her character will inspire children to learn Auslan.