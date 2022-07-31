Emma Watkins introduces her new children’s character Emma Memma

Emma Watkins has created a new children’s character, Emma Memma.

The former Yellow Wiggle, 32, revealed her new alter ego on Sunday, after she quit the children’s supergroup last October.

Speak with The Daily TelegraphEmma said, “We really wanted to keep it clear.”

Ex-Wiggle Emma Watkins, 32, (pictured) revealed her quirky new kids act ‘Emma Memma’ on Sunday, after she quit the kids supergroup last October

In a promotional clip shared on Instagram, Emma can be seen in a bright orange dress.

She has a focus on sign language and butterflies in the clip.

“Research shows that warm and bright colors are very intriguing for preschoolers,” Emma said when publishing the new look.

“Pink has always been part of my wardrobe, but orange is such a bright and cheerful color, it’s not such a celebrated color because it’s not part of the primary spectrum.”

Emma said the new color is about moving forward.

“It feels like the color represents this new chapter and because orange symbolizes happiness, I think that’s something we like to represent,” said Emma.

Emma broke her silence when leaving The Wiggles to Stellar magazine in January.

‘I’m so sorry. I don’t ever, never, never, never want to disappoint the kids,” Emma said, clearly upset by the great commotion.

Watkins recounted the experience when she took time off in 2018 to undergo surgery for her endometriosis and was temporarily replaced with two fillers.

“I felt terrible and kept thinking, how are we going to do this? But the kids came to the shows anyway, because they love the music.

“That experience helped me with this decision, because after that everyone was fine.”

Watkins made the surprising announcement of her departure in October, revealing that she would be leaving The Wiggles after 11 years in the band.

The break from touring with the group during the Covid pandemic last year made Emma reassess her priorities in life and focus on her education.

Emma’s PhD focuses on the affective, artistic integrations of sign language, dance and film editing. She recently completed it.